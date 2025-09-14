Close Menu
Best Head Coaches in History of NFL | Cedric Maxwell Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

On this episode of the Cedric Maxwell podcast, Cedric is joined by Gerald Carr who spent several years coaching in both the NFL & all across the College Football landscape. They two discuss Carr’s time with the Eagles as well as take a look at the current landscape in the NFL.

⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
1:57 – Thoughts on Patriots this season
4:01 – Reaction to Jalen Carter spitting incident
5:13 – Experience coaching with Eagles
6:24 – Should Cowboys have paid Micah Parsons?
7:57 – Players impressed you in coaching time in NFL
13:11 – Experience coaching in NFL
18:45 – Prizepicks
19:50 – Evolution of Football
27:01 – Thoughts on Tush Push
27:57 – Experience coaching at NFL & College level
30:08 – Top 10 Best Coaches in History of NFL
41:35 – History of Black Starting QB in NFL
47:15 – Black Head Coaches in College & NFL
48:14 – Describing Players with one word
48:58 – Reaction to Saquon Barkley jumping over defender
55:15 – Wrapping up

 

