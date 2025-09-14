Best Head Coaches in History of NFL | Cedric Maxwell Podcast

On this episode of the Cedric Maxwell podcast, Cedric is joined by Gerald Carr who spent several years coaching in both the NFL & all across the College Football landscape. They two discuss Carr’s time with the Eagles as well as take a look at the current landscape in the NFL.

⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

1:57 – Thoughts on Patriots this season

4:01 – Reaction to Jalen Carter spitting incident

5:13 – Experience coaching with Eagles

6:24 – Should Cowboys have paid Micah Parsons?

7:57 – Players impressed you in coaching time in NFL

13:11 – Experience coaching in NFL

18:45 – Prizepicks

19:50 – Evolution of Football

27:01 – Thoughts on Tush Push

27:57 – Experience coaching at NFL & College level

30:08 – Top 10 Best Coaches in History of NFL

41:35 – History of Black Starting QB in NFL

47:15 – Black Head Coaches in College & NFL

48:14 – Describing Players with one word

48:58 – Reaction to Saquon Barkley jumping over defender

55:15 – Wrapping up

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the Cedric Maxwell Podcast on CLNS Media!

📺YouTube: http://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA

🍎Apple: http://tinyurl.com/2ajuv4f8

✳️Spotify: http://tinyurl.com/3nbmja9z

Cedric Maxwell Podcast is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎟️Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Swipe. Tap. Ticket. Go. Download the Gametime app today!