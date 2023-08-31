Best Moments of the Celtics’ 2022-23 Season

Last Celtics season, as frustrating as it was, featured some of the most memorable individual moments from a single season I can remember. From the funny to the frustrating, here are my top-100 moments, plays and other things that happened during the 2022-23 season.

1. The Kornet Kontest – Tracking the numbers of shooters against it. Thinking for a minute maybe Luke Kornet innovated NBA defense. Watching Kristap Porzingis and others around the league emulate it. Hearing coaches like Erik Spoelstra and Steve Clifford shrug it off. What a time to be alive.

“Maybe it’s a good thing to do,” Clifford told CLNS Media. “It’s not gonna be as good as if you can get up into somebody and do it. I can tell you that. These guys play so much basketball, it’s like when they talk about going to different arenas. None of that matters to me. These guys can see the rim. The big number in shooting, at any level, is contested shots. Can you make somebody shoot quicker? Can you impact the shots with a hard contest? Which speaks to getting closer to them. So I may be wrong, but I can’t imagine that has, maybe it has an impact, but not nearly the impact it would have if you’re into somebody.”

2. Jaylen Brown blames Washington traffic — “Tonight, we just throw it away, get ready for the next one. It was a weird game. Traffic kind of messed everything up, threw everybody off. No excuse. We gotta be better, starting with me. We’ve been playing good basketball, just get back to it.” — “Tonight, we just throw it away, get ready for the next one. It was a weird game. Traffic kind of messed everything up, threw everybody off. No excuse. We gotta be better, starting with me. We’ve been playing good basketball, just get back to it.”

3. Grant Williams & Jimmy Butler go “EYE TO EYE, NOSE TO NOSE”

4. Bus One Boys

Hello from the Bus 1 Boys! Game 3 tonight and it’s a big one. #LFG #Celtics pic.twitter.com/qeDsu6nqHN — Celtics Social (@CelticsSocial) April 23, 2023

5. Joe Mazzulla and the media — Loved the shared respect, frustration and everything in between that marked theirs and many in the media room’s relationship with the head coach. Mazzulla derided Gary Washburn’s use of the word excruciating, taught reporters about confabulation and broke bread over the importance of spacing.

“I thought we responded pretty well,” Mazzulla said, answering Dan Schaunnessy’s question.

“Well the lead went from 32 to 12,” Schaunnessy said.

“Was it supposed to go to 52?” Mazzulla asked.

“Yeah!”

6. Derrick White’s Game 6 put back — A legendary moment in Boston sport’s history that’ll unfortunately become closer to a foot note after the Celtics lost Game 7 to the Heat in blowout fashion. White’s put back with 0.1 seconds remaining on the clock, facing elimination, affirmed White’s sensational second season in Boston. The awareness to cut after Marcus Smart launched the three-pointer, the confidence knowing he got the shot off and the bench’s reaction awaiting the official word are why we watch.

7. Al Horford’s hard smack on Grant Williams — Ouch.

“Ouch” Grant Williams got some celebratory spankings from Jaylen Brown and Al Horford during his postgame interview 🤣👋 (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/G8AVQlxk3a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 26, 2023

8. Tatum Game 6 turnaround

From 11 straight misses, 1-for-14 to a fourth quarter three-point onslaught in the greatest turnaround I’ve seen by a player in a single game. Tatum scored 16 points on the road and saved himself from a summer of massive scrutiny, and soon extended Boston’s season with a massive Game 7.

“Humbly, I’m one of the best basketball players in the world,” Tatum said post-game. “Go through struggles, go through slumps, but it’s a long game.”

9. Jaylen Brown wears a mask after Tatum collision

Jaylen brown suffered a facial fracture on this collision with Tatum last night. He will reportedly miss some time, but the exact amount is not known yet. #celtics pic.twitter.com/FCqAi8kxRP — DiehardBosFans (@diehardbosfans) February 9, 2023

“I think I should be fine as long as I stay away from Jayson Tatum,” Brown said.

10. Marcus Smart says he could’ve cracked Embiid’s head open on opening night, but chose not to

Smart: "Went for the steal, basketball play, referee blows his whistle, calls a foul, I stop play, my arm's still in there and he tries to break it..I'm the only one that gets a tech..defending DPOY? That's how he gets treated? … I could've cracked his head open, but I didn't." pic.twitter.com/Npnn7xJaYL — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) October 19, 2022

11. Al Horford elite shooter exchange

Horford shot 44.6% from three while becoming nearly an exclusive three-point shooter in the Celtics’ spacing offense. During the second round, he asserted his shooting prowess in a memorable way.

Great moment a few minutes ago — Al Horford addressed his G2 shooting, calling himself an elite shooter as a reporter laughed. “You’re laughing, you don’t think I’m an elite shooter? My numbers don’t support it?” pic.twitter.com/LeWtpP69uB — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) May 5, 2023 I loved Horford letting his hair down and having fun more often last year, this shimmy would’ve been remembered as a top moment if the Celtics won Game 4. HORFORD SHIMMY pic.twitter.com/e9aV5o0Ef3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 7, 2023

12. Kornet celebrations/Stromile Swift

Josue had to let me know about Stromile Swift after Luke Kornet explained the origin of his memorable celebration. Later, Kornet looked in his bag and found himself, among other great celebrations.

Who did it better Luke Kornet or Stromile Swift? The Vibes are beyond immaculate. pic.twitter.com/D1sSFG2a4d — Jake Issenberg (@jakeissenberg) November 29, 2022

Another honorable mention: Luke’s podcast.

Luke Kornet brought all the laughs out of Malcolm Brogdon in our latest View From the Rafters episode. His interviews with Malcolm, Sam Hauser, and Brad Stevens were pure comedy gold ⤵️https://t.co/HuTsjz3Lvz pic.twitter.com/2w7LpcRmf7 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 20, 2023

13. Blake Griffin spot starts

Didn’t enter the season expecting much from Griffin, and it’s still uncertain how he ended up receiving spot starts when Horford sat, but they became one of my favorite things about last season. Griffin thrived when called upon for extended runs, and given that he rarely played otherwise, he brought some throwback freshness and fun to those nights.

Celtics are beating the Hornets 78-55 at the half & Blake Griffin is a perfect 4-of-4 including this alley-oop dunk!! pic.twitter.com/yRnQVBtlkF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 29, 2022

14. Blowout win vs. Nets forces Kyrie Irving to demand a trade

Irving spoke about solving the Celtics after a 139-96 romping that probably marked Boston’s most dominant win all season. Within days, he demanded a trade from Brooklyn and landed in Dallas. The February loss became Irving’s last game as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

15. Marcus Smart says Joe Mazzulla has been PHENOMENAL, shoutout Bobby

Marcus Smart: “We expect Joe to be perfect sometimes, and we forget it’s his first year. He’s done a PHENOMENAL job, shoutout Bobby.” pic.twitter.com/y2V5AHlWpH — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) May 4, 2023

16. Marcus Smart says Joe Mazzulla has been killed, and “rightfully so.”

Truly one of the most unbelievable quotes I’ve ever heard from a player during the heat of the second round against Philadelphia and Mazzulla scrutiny. Some thought it was a slip of the tongue, but the entirety of Smart’s commentary, ‘Joe’s learning … needs to make some adjustments,’ wasn’t super endearing.

Wasn't expecting Marcus Smart to say Joe Mazzulla's "been killed a lot…rightfully so…" 🤣 The message here, though, is about accountability. Full team accountability. Coach and players. Hope Mazzulla gets some credit for his Game 6 adjustments. pic.twitter.com/LcRHXzEDER — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 12, 2023

17. LeTantrum ends Lakers-Celtics

Another unforgettable moment. As Josue and I watched from above, I asked, ‘does Patrick Beverley have a camera?’

How in the world is this not a technical on LeBron? pic.twitter.com/WtuL6stHV3 — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 29, 2023

18. Jaylen Brown takes mask OFF vs. ATL G4

Brown started 1-for-7 with the mask, took it off, also removing the device from his hand, to finish 11-for-15 with the win on the road against the Hawks.

19. Jaylen’s hand “Burst” after the gardening incident

I slightly misquoted Brown’s description of his hand injury. Brown cut his hand on a vase while watering his plants in April, adding to his injury woes.

20. Joe Mazzulla does a barrel roll in front of Marcus Smart in the LR

Adam Himmelsbach asked if it was a thing between them. It wasn’t, though both Celtics shared a love of martial arts. I was out of the locker room in Miami at the time. I just missed maybe the funniest moment of the year.

Joe Mazzulla just walked past Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, turned and said ‘you can’t do that.” Then walked out. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 24, 2023

21. Mike Gorman gets an eye patch

I hope Mike Gorman is OK he did not explain the eye patch pic.twitter.com/wrtUb3LH3q — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) February 28, 2023

22. Joe Mazzulla says the only royal family he acknowledges is Jesus, Mary & Joseph – fans boo royals

Jaylen Brown shrugged off the moment too, as Celtics fans and players hilariously chided the royal presence.

23. Tatum vs. Brown All Star showdown

In a legitimately epic moment in Utah, Brown and Tatum took over the All Star Game while the league’s stars watched.

Jaylen Brown (35 PTS) and Jayson Tatum (55 PTS) combined for 90 PTS on Sunday, the most EVER by a pair of teammates in All-Star Game history ☘️#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2kFxLnJeaP — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2023

24. Pierce & Garnett visit the practice facility

Garnett hilariously spooked Gary Washburn from behind as he and Pierce arrived to visit the team and record a podcast with Smart, Brown and Tatum.

25. Bobby & Josue spill the beans on Max

This landed us on Max’s s*** list for the rest of the season. Whoops.

26. Joe Mazzulla duct taping his mouth while sleeping, showing up to the game at 11 a.m., chewing gum, timeouts, running away from reporters in Milwaukee

All of these could’ve been their own great moment, as Mazzulla unexpectedly became one of the most entertaining aspects of this Celtics season. Whether his personal wellness methods, strict routine, Washburn and I catching him arriving to a night game before noon as the Pacers finished shootaround, chewing gum incessantly, or forcing us to nearly chase him to the bus after a tough loss in Milwaukee, Mazzulla proved to be a different kind of coach.

27. Grant dressing up as Batman for Halloween

"Yo wtf are you doing" Jayson Tatum's reaction to Grant Williams' Batman impression 🤣🦇 (via @JaredWeissNBA)pic.twitter.com/40y4wZbUvA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2022

28. Derrick White’s dad tweeting

Richard White became one of the best Celtics Twitter follows last season, between his constant interaction, defensive metric posts and penchant for memes.

Omg that’s my boy — Richard White (@RamblinWreck34) May 28, 2023

29. Sam Hauser exploding – 3Sam, Tax Man

Hauser was great last year, including his game-tying three to force overtime in the short-handed loss at Milwaukee. His signing couldn’t have gone much better.

30. Mike Muscala arriving & rarely playing

Loved Mike Muscala. We talked golf, he seemed to fit the vibe of the locker room, but outside of breaking out in his first week, he rarely played, then left in the Porzingis trade this summer. All the best. He could definitely shoot.

Muscala also battled Kornet in this great full-court one on one.

Luke Kornet & Mike Muscala went 1 on 1 at the final #Celtics practice before their west coast trip. Check out the highlights! ⚡️ by @FanDuel @AthleticGreens @HelloFresh pic.twitter.com/0UtAScnjoG — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 10, 2023

31. Pritchard explosions – triple double, trade demand, benching all year

Payton Pritchard capped the regular season with a 30-point triple double after sitting for most of the season and reportedly hoping for a trade after losing his role to Malcolm Brogdon. Pritchard typically thrived when called upon, overcame a bad heel injury and finished the season strong. His answer after the triple-double was one of my favorites this season. Glad he’ll be back next year, though the standing ovations when he enters do become a bit much.

Pritchard to @RealBobManning today: “I went through a lot of frustrating times, but I always went back to the work.” ⚡️@FanDuel @AthleticGreens pic.twitter.com/8kg7XrRnGd — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 10, 2023

32. Malcolm Brogdon is perfect and wins 6th man

Forget the ending. Brogdon played nearly perfect for his role this season, and beat out a strong push by Immanuel Quickley for sixth man recognition. I’ve never watched a player who shot so consistently game-to-game as he did last year, lacking a slump for nearly the entire regular season. I’ll remember him speaking up late in the east finals over the bitter ending with his arm injury.

33. Danilo Gallinari showing up suited for every game

Credit to Danilo Gallinari, who traveled and showed up constantly last year when he didn’t need to rehabbing from injury. He also gave the team some tips against his former Hawks in round one in team meetings.

34. The music

Jayson Tatum and trainer Isaiah Covington made themed music playlists for shootarounds depending on where the team played on the road. At home, Jay Z and 90s throwbacks became staples, but Covington told me he needed to suit his playlists for a variety of tastes on the team.

35. Damon Stoudamire coaches while Joe’s eyes are hurt

Damon Stoudamire was great to meet, interview and cover while he coached his first two NBA games in Mazzulla’s absence, another strange incident surrounding the head coach when eye injuries left him out for a pair of games midway through the season. Tatum didn’t notice a significant difference, except Mazzulla wasn’t “chewing the s*** outta some gum” along the sideline. Stoudamire won both games, later leaving in April for the head coaching job at Georgia Tech.

36. The coaches scrimmages

Mazzulla got injured in a routine coaching scrimmage, which began under Ime Udoka and continued, drawing Brian Scalabrine’s interest. They apparently featured no fouls, as Mazzulla, the former West Virginia star, practically tackled the rest of the coaching staff to gain an edge. We never got into the scrimmages, but they seemed intense according to this TNT video. Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles and Tony Dobbins and more would battle after shootarounds, too, in preparation for the pre-game scrimmage.

37. J.D. Davison

Had a fun season up in Maine. We’ll see what he can turn it into. As always, love the hair.

38. Tatum & Deuce

39. Revenge vs. Warriors at home

One of Boston’s best wins this season. Jayson Tatum led the C’s with 34 points.

40. Marcus Smart married

Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew) pic.twitter.com/bV7uPG5x1V — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

41. Eddie House becoming an announcer

Enjoyed Eddie each time he appeared on the broadcast. We’ll see how he factors into it beyond Gorman.

Lmao Eddie House, the ultimate Magic hater, is the color analyst on the Celtics broadcast tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/0GG1Utg36V — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 24, 2023

42. Perk & Scal broadcast in Houston

This…was not quite as enjoyable.

43. Kevin Gelle

Shoutout to Mfiondu Kabengele, whose name often went misspelled by our audience.

44. Rob admits he was a dumb ass on one play

45. CoachGPT

46. Smart & Blake fight Philly fans

76ers fan ejected after a verbal altercation with Marcus Smart during the last timeout. pic.twitter.com/2j6p0rZ2vy — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) February 26, 2023

47. HORSE games, Ben Sullivan makes fun of White

Derrick White, Grant Williams and assistant coach Ben Sullivan regularly played HORSE after practice and shootaround.

48. Wicked Smarts

Marcus Smart on how he’s feeling: “Sore as shit” pic.twitter.com/O33wiJMqiD — Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) May 4, 2023

49. Joe Mazzulla wrestles for the ball with Nesmith

Joe Mazzulla fighting former Celtic Aaron Nesmith for a loose ball is one of the top highlights of the season pic.twitter.com/0H9cASqTu5 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 24, 2023

50. Robert Williams hits a jump shot

Long-awaited, Mazzulla said after the game he’d prefer if Williams wouldn’t take this shot.

Robert Williams SWISHES a long 2 at the buzzer. Only his third long jump shot attempt all season. 30-28 #76ers after 1. pic.twitter.com/dpskLOE6tG — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) February 26, 2023

51. Finding a Kornet card

Josue passed me a Frank Kornet rookie card, Luke’s father who played two seasons for the Bucks, that I later returned to Luke in Atlanta. Luke told me fans often pass those to him. Frank told me a great story about facing Larry Bird at the Boston Garden, pulling off the best game of his short NBA career with seven points.

52. Tatum leaner in OT win vs. LA

Best game of the regular season. The ground beneath us on press row was shaking.

53. Grant Williams goes to the All Star Game

Giannis bullying Grant Williams at the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/JHdL1ymvrW — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 22, 2023

54. White’s ear bursts and he has to fly home alone from MIL, plays next game

White ended up appearing in all 82 Celtics games.

"One more game." With a bloody lip along with a hole in his eardrum, no one is more ready for the All-Star break than Derrick White 🤣 📹 @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/o9L1Bunbwi — Sporting News NBA (@sn_nba) February 16, 2023

55. Grant says Imma make both…then misses in loss vs. CLE

The most infamous moment of the season. Grant Williams missed two free throws that could’ve won the game.

56. Smart gets ejected for making fun of Romeo Langford

Marcus Smart was just given his second technical foul and ejected from Celtics-Spurs 😬 Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sLcEfJ8QMz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2023

57. Net gets tilted and Celtics-Nuggets gets delayed about 45 minutes

Sean Grande sounded terrified during an ensuing game when arena workers began making adjustments to the rim. I’m not sure we’ll see a delay quite like this again.

DeAndre Jordan playing Rock Paper Scissors with a fan during the Celtics-Nuggets delay 😆 pic.twitter.com/kXpmtxjPVu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 2, 2023

58. Ball guy sprints off the court as fast break approaches, Tatum & Co. laugh

59. Joe “I love you” after Brown lost the game at FT line vs. the Knicks

60. Horford “timeout” and other celebrations

Jimmy got REVENGE for Al Horford Game 1 timeout celebration. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/YrxI5bVVqX — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 22, 2023 61. Angry. Pissed.

Reporter: “What have the last 48 hours been like for your team?” Joe Mazzulla: “Angry. Pissed.” Reporter: “Did you like that?” Mazzulla: “Yes.” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was a big fan of his team's response to their Game 1 loss vs. the Sixers 😤pic.twitter.com/FaYfZY1LH6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 4, 2023 62. Joe: I saw his face

I asked Mazzulla what he saw when Brown removed his mask in Game 4.

What did Joe Mazzulla see from Jaylen after he ditched the mask? "I saw his face" pic.twitter.com/UkfXX4fFar — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 24, 2023 63. Joe doesn’t care about coaching ASG

Joe Mazzulla on what it means to become all-star coach: "Nothing. Really happy for our staff. I think it'll be a great experience for our family." — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 31, 2023 64. Joe would run marathon until he died

When asked if he could run a marathon, Joe Mazzulla said, “I’d just go until I die…I’d like to find out.” Al Horford said he could last a mile but he’s gonna take his son to watch the marathon this afternoon. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 17, 2023 65. Derrick White’s dad game winner call

Richard later told me it was White’s first NBA game-winner. Whoops.

"First game-winner ever? I had to have some especially in college or something." Derrick White is skeptical of his father's comment that this was his first game-winner ever 🔊#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/naXnPREF7V — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023 66. Tatum game tying play vs. CLE

67. Tatum game-winning play vs. PHI, Embiid heave seconds later

What a crazy sequence of events. Embiid knew the heave wasn’t good immediately. I wasn’t sure. This was probably the runner-up to the aforementioned Lakers game for best regular season game. I loved Mike Breen adjusting in real time to calling off Tatum’s first-round game winner against the Nets.