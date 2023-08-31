Best Moments of the Celtics’ 2022-23 Season

Last Celtics season, as frustrating as it was, featured some of the most memorable individual moments from a single season I can remember. From the funny to the frustrating, here are my top-100 moments, plays and other things that happened during the 2022-23 season.
1. The Kornet Kontest – Tracking the numbers of shooters against it. Thinking for a minute maybe Luke Kornet innovated NBA defense. Watching Kristap Porzingis and others around the league emulate it. Hearing coaches like Erik Spoelstra and Steve Clifford shrug it off. What a time to be alive.
“Maybe it’s a good thing to do,” Clifford told CLNS Media. “It’s not gonna be as good as if you can get up into somebody and do it. I can tell you that. These guys play so much basketball, it’s like when they talk about going to different arenas. None of that matters to me. These guys can see the rim. The big number in shooting, at any level, is contested shots. Can you make somebody shoot quicker? Can you impact the shots with a hard contest? Which speaks to getting closer to them. So I may be wrong, but I can’t imagine that has, maybe it has an impact, but not nearly the impact it would have if you’re into somebody.”
Hello from the Bus 1 Boys! Game 3 tonight and it’s a big one. #LFG #Celtics pic.twitter.com/qeDsu6nqHN
“Ouch”
Grant Williams got some celebratory spankings from Jaylen Brown and Al Horford during his postgame interview 🤣👋
Jaylen brown suffered a facial fracture on this collision with Tatum last night. He will reportedly miss some time, but the exact amount is not known yet. #celtics pic.twitter.com/FCqAi8kxRP
Smart: "Went for the steal, basketball play, referee blows his whistle, calls a foul, I stop play, my arm's still in there and he tries to break it..I'm the only one that gets a tech..defending DPOY? That's how he gets treated? … I could've cracked his head open, but I didn't." pic.twitter.com/Npnn7xJaYL
Great moment a few minutes ago — Al Horford addressed his G2 shooting, calling himself an elite shooter as a reporter laughed.
“You’re laughing, you don’t think I’m an elite shooter? My numbers don’t support it?” pic.twitter.com/LeWtpP69uB
I loved Horford letting his hair down and having fun more often last year, this shimmy would’ve been remembered as a top moment if the Celtics won Game 4.
HORFORD SHIMMY pic.twitter.com/e9aV5o0Ef3
Who did it better Luke Kornet or Stromile Swift? The Vibes are beyond immaculate. pic.twitter.com/D1sSFG2a4d
Luke Kornet brought all the laughs out of Malcolm Brogdon in our latest View From the Rafters episode.
His interviews with Malcolm, Sam Hauser, and Brad Stevens were pure comedy gold
Celtics are beating the Hornets 78-55 at the half & Blake Griffin is a perfect 4-of-4 including this alley-oop dunk!!
Marcus Smart: “We expect Joe to be perfect sometimes, and we forget it’s his first year. He’s done a PHENOMENAL job, shoutout Bobby.” pic.twitter.com/y2V5AHlWpH
Wasn't expecting Marcus Smart to say Joe Mazzulla's "been killed a lot…rightfully so…" 🤣
The message here, though, is about accountability. Full team accountability. Coach and players. Hope Mazzulla gets some credit for his Game 6 adjustments. pic.twitter.com/LcRHXzEDER
How in the world is this not a technical on LeBron? pic.twitter.com/WtuL6stHV3
Will Jaylen Brown go back to mask and hand wrap in Game 5?@RealBobManning & @Joe_Sway report LIVE from Atlanta to discuss JB's performance in Game 4#Celtics #Hawks #NBA
FULL Segment:
Joe Mazzulla just walked past Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, turned and said ‘you can’t do that.” Then walked out.
I hope Mike Gorman is OK he did not explain the eye patch pic.twitter.com/wrtUb3LH3q
Joe Mazzulla said he only knows of one royal family:
"Jesus, Mary and Joseph."
📺Full Interview:
Jaylen Brown (35 PTS) and Jayson Tatum (55 PTS) combined for 90 PTS on Sunday, the most EVER by a pair of teammates in All-Star Game history ☘️#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2kFxLnJeaP
— NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2023
What’s the best kept secret in the @NBA? @celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla stopped chewing gum!
🎧 all weekend:
"Yo wtf are you doing"
Jayson Tatum's reaction to Grant Williams' Batman impression 🤣🦇
(via @JaredWeissNBA)pic.twitter.com/40y4wZbUvA
Omg that’s my boy
Luke Kornet & Mike Muscala went 1 on 1 at the final #Celtics practice before their west coast trip. Check out the highlights!
— Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 10, 2023
Pritchard to @RealBobManning today: “I went through a lot of frustrating times, but I always went back to the work.”
Danilo Gallinari's suit pic.twitter.com/QEPgmxUDQb
Tatum’s time at shootaround
Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life.
She said YES!!! (Whew) pic.twitter.com/bV7uPG5x1V
Lmao Eddie House, the ultimate Magic hater, is the color analyst on the Celtics broadcast tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/0GG1Utg36V
76ers fan ejected after a verbal altercation with Marcus Smart during the last timeout. pic.twitter.com/2j6p0rZ2vy
Ben Sullivan pulled out the Derrick White impersonation in HORSE 😂
Marcus Smart on how he’s feeling: “Sore as shit” pic.twitter.com/O33wiJMqiD
Joe Mazzulla fighting former Celtic Aaron Nesmith for a loose ball is one of the top highlights of the season pic.twitter.com/0H9cASqTu5
Robert Williams SWISHES a long 2 at the buzzer.
Only his third long jump shot attempt all season.
30-28 #76ers after 1. pic.twitter.com/dpskLOE6tG
Giannis bullying Grant Williams at the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/JHdL1ymvrW
"One more game."
With a bloody lip along with a hole in his eardrum, no one is more ready for the All-Star break than Derrick White 🤣
Marcus Smart was just given his second technical foul and ejected from Celtics-Spurs 😬
Thoughts? 🤔
DeAndre Jordan playing Rock Paper Scissors with a fan during the Celtics-Nuggets delay 😆 pic.twitter.com/kXpmtxjPVu
"I love you Jaylen and I believe in you." — Joe Mazzulla on what he told Jaylen Brown after missing 2 late free throws
📺Full Interview:
Jimmy got REVENGE for Al Horford Game 1 timeout celebration. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/YrxI5bVVqX
61. Angry. Pissed.
Reporter: “What have the last 48 hours been like for your team?”
Joe Mazzulla: “Angry. Pissed.”
Reporter: “Did you like that?”
Mazzulla: “Yes.”
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was a big fan of his team's response to their Game 1 loss vs. the Sixers 😤pic.twitter.com/FaYfZY1LH6
62. Joe: I saw his face
What did Joe Mazzulla see from Jaylen after he ditched the mask?
"I saw his face" pic.twitter.com/UkfXX4fFar
63. Joe doesn’t care about coaching ASG
Joe Mazzulla on what it means to become all-star coach: "Nothing. Really happy for our staff. I think it'll be a great experience for our family."
64. Joe would run marathon until he died
When asked if he could run a marathon, Joe Mazzulla said, “I’d just go until I die…I’d like to find out.”
Al Horford said he could last a mile but he’s gonna take his son to watch the marathon this afternoon.
65. Derrick White’s dad game winner call
"First game-winner ever? I had to have some especially in college or something."
Derrick White is skeptical of his father's comment that this was his first game-winner ever 🔊#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/naXnPREF7V
66. Tatum game tying play vs. CLE
Grant Williams joins Joe Mazzulla as he also gets ejected after bumping into the referee pic.twitter.com/htZxVuePnq
69. Justin Champagnie
Champagnie didn't love South Dakota: "There's absolutely nothing to do. At the same time, it gives you an opportunity to just focus on straight basketball. That was the blessing in disguise, but I couldn't walk outside…it's always snowing. Horrible weather…it smells funny."
Joe Mazzulla spoke on "confabulation" in regards to the Celtics recent losses pic.twitter.com/3CiLIwLDU5
Jayson Tatum – Floater
• Bom Pace
• Equilíbrio elite, seja com um ou dois pés, nunca falta equilíbrio
» Última adição do vasto arsenal do JT, falta consistência no touch.
Floater é uma das maneiras mais fáceis de entrar na partida, que fique mais consistente! pic.twitter.com/QwZiVlqTPT
Jaylen Brown Defense vs Harden 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yeiNWjlxAB
Isaiah Thomas is in the house. This place is gonna lose it when they see him. pic.twitter.com/xt5DjUYHYW
Marcus Smart on the Celtics watching the '04 Red Sox doc after they went down 0-3: "It was beautiful. It was definitely special to watch, special to witness and to be able to have an opportunity to go out there and have our own 2004 ride. So we’ll see.”
Malcolm Brogdon digs deep on the #Celtics’ defensive issues: “Our defensive isn’t consistent every night…I think defense should be our identity.”
You didn’t hear this emphasis until late in the Philly series. pic.twitter.com/mmNvfNNIFx
Marcus Smart very vocal during the #Celtics timeout pic.twitter.com/JWDraFe2yH
Jaylen Brown talks about the impact of Grant Williams and praises him, even through all his ups and downs this season pic.twitter.com/qNZjFwJ8PQ
Tito Horford with some more pregame advice for Jayson Tatum ahead of Game 5 pic.twitter.com/IAdBkYOyPG
Grant Williams leaning all the way into this summer referee thing. pic.twitter.com/6saiayWdvV
Sam Hauser went off against the Raptors:
✅ 26 PTS (career-high)
✅ 10-16 FG
✅ 6-12 3PT
✅ 5 REB
He also had THREE dunks on the night 😤
Full highlights ▶️
Kris Dunn vs. Blake Griffin and Marcus Smart. @abc6 #pcbb #gofriars #bleedgreen pic.twitter.com/qF3FY0vWQR
Doc Rivers gives an emotional tribute to #Celtics PR VP Heather Walker, who died last week after a battle with brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/R1TBGfzwjf
Jaylen Brown’s tribute to Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/pVEcZLYkmU
Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams visited the White House last night to discuss criminal justice reform, particularly raising the age of juveniles to 20. They met with about 15 JD officials. Scott Budnick helped set it up.
Brogdon, Brown spoke today in DC about it
Will Hardy to me: "If you hope with Jayson Tatum, it's not going to go well. I had first-hand experience being with him last year and it is sort of shocking, at times, how few people double-team him." pic.twitter.com/eCLj729yNB
Mazzulla discusses Tatum's minutes this month, repeats same thing he said on Saturday: "Don't play overtime games." pic.twitter.com/TpeEP85H4T
Jayson Tatum ROARS after a poster dunk over Aaron Nesmith 🔨 pic.twitter.com/3HTF4AOb4D
“was not aware of what specific group that was outside of Barclay’s Center tonight…first glance I thought it was a known fraternity the (C/Que’s) Omega psi phi (step’n) showing support”
—
Bwahaha Jaylen Brown & many others mistook the Black Hebrew Israelites for Ques 😂💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/9qweukrnR9
99. Related: my favorite back page from last season during the Kyrie suspension
Jayson Tatum got ejected from the Celtics' preseason game after his second tech. pic.twitter.com/pnal83haRj
