Best Offensive Line Targets for Patriots with Brandon Thorn | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick are joined by NFL draft expert Brandon Thorn to break down the top offensive line targets in this years class, taking a look at the draft through a Patriots-centric lens.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

4:05 – Thoughts on Patriots offensive line performance last year

.@BrandonThornNFL says Patriots offensive line EXCEEDED expectations in 2025: “I thought they got pretty solid play, or better, from most of the guys…I thought it was a very friendly environment for the line to grow and get better in.” pic.twitter.com/SAfRi9BJFt — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 14, 2026



7:12 – Thoughts on Will Campbell performance in Rookie year

9:43 – Expectations for Jared Wilson moving to Center

12:30 – Prizepicks

12:55 – Thoughts on Patriots signing Alijah Vera-Tucker this offseason

15:20 – Thoughts on Mike Onwenu performance last season

18:05 – Looking at potential Mike Onwenu replacements through Draft

21:42 – Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Would the Patriots make sense as a landing spot for RT Max Ihenachor? @BrandonThornNFL thinks so: “It’s so important for him to land in a spot with an infrastructure in place that is conducive for development…I know the [#Patriots] scheme is friendly and also [Morgan] Moses is… pic.twitter.com/6dYVyED65B — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 14, 2026



22:41 – Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

23:52 – Looking at potential Morgan Moses replacements

29:30 – Looking at potential Edge Targets for Patriots

30:22 – Zion Young, Missouri

30:55 – Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

31:26 – Romello Height, Texas Tech

32:00 – Looking at potential Edge Targets for Patriots

33:24 – Wrapping up!

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