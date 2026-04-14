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Best Offensive Line Targets for Patriots with Brandon Thorn | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick are joined by NFL draft expert Brandon Thorn to break down the top offensive line targets in this years class, taking a look at the draft through a Patriots-centric lens.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest
4:05 – Thoughts on Patriots offensive line performance last year


7:12 – Thoughts on Will Campbell performance in Rookie year
9:43 – Expectations for Jared Wilson moving to Center
12:30 – Prizepicks
12:55 – Thoughts on Patriots signing Alijah Vera-Tucker this offseason
15:20 – Thoughts on Mike Onwenu performance last season
18:05 – Looking at potential Mike Onwenu replacements through Draft
21:42 – Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State


22:41 – Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
23:52 – Looking at potential Morgan Moses replacements
29:30 – Looking at potential Edge Targets for Patriots
30:22 – Zion Young, Missouri
30:55 – Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
31:26 – Romello Height, Texas Tech
32:00 – Looking at potential Edge Targets for Patriots
33:24 – Wrapping up!

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