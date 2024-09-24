BRIGHTON – The Boston Celtics held their Media Day on Tuesday September 24th at The Auerbach Center.
- Kristaps Porzingis said he is walking comfortably and has also started running. He mentioned he did a light contact workout earlier this week.
- Jaylen Brown said he is “extremely motivated for obvious reasons” when asked about being snubbed off of Team USA.
Jayson Tatum on if playing in the Olympics motivated him.
“You wanna address that I didn’t play in two of those games?”
Check out the best photos from Celtics Media Day 2024-25:
Check out our post on Instagram!