BOSTON – Jayson Tatum led the short-handed Celtics to an easy 123-105 win over the Celtics. He finished with 35 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists in just 31 minutes. The Celtics get ready to take on the Lakers at home on Saturday. After the game, Tatum said why he doesn’t view it as a rivalry:

“From my time in the league, I wouldn’t look at the Lakers as rivals. We only play them twice. The teams that we play over and over again in the playoffs, Philly would be one of them.”