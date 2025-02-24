Best Photos from Celtics vs. Knicks on February 24th, 2025

BOSTON – The Celtics dominated the Knicks on Sunday afternoon in a 118-105 victory. Boston improved to 3-0 against New York this season with an average margin of 21. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, 1 assist shy of a consecutive triple double. After the game, Tatum was asked about teams like the Knicks and Cavs building their rosters to beat the Celtics.

“There’s a responsibility that comes with, when you’re the champs and you’re the standard.” Tatum said

