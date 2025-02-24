Best Photos from Celtics vs. Knicks on February 24th, 2025

BOSTON – The Celtics dominated the Knicks on Sunday afternoon in a 118-105 victory. Boston improved to 3-0 against New York this season with an average margin of 21. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, 1 assist shy of a consecutive triple double. After the game, Tatum
was asked about teams like the Knicks and Cavs building their rosters to beat the Celtics.
“There’s a responsibility that comes with, when you’re the champs and you’re the standard.” Tatum said
Check out the best photos from the game:
Jayson Tatum at Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks on February 23rd, 2025. Photo by CLNS Media. Kristaps Porzingis at Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks on February 23rd, 2025. Photo by CLNS Media. Jaylen Brown and Jordan Walsh at Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks on February 23rd, 2025. Photo by CLNS Media.