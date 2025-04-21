Best Photos from Celtics vs. Magic Game 1 on April 20th, 2025

BOSTON – The Celtics beat the Magic 103-86 in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs. Boston’s big three in Tatum, Brown and Porzingis only combined for 38 points. Boston showed Orlando why they are so dangerous. Derrick White erupted for a team-high 30 points on 7 of 12 shooting from three. White, Holiday and Pritchard combined to shoot 14 of 22 beyond the arc. The rest of the team was 2 for 15.

Jayson Tatum hurt his wrist after a hard flagrant foul by Orlando’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

After the game, Tatum told reporters that he received X-Ray’s and that they came back clean.

