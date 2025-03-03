Best Photos from Celtics vs. Knicks on March 2nd, 2025

BOSTON – The Celtics hold off the Nuggets for a 110-103 bounce-back win. Jaylen Brown finished with 22 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds. Al Horford followed with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Al Horford talks about going up against Nikola Jokic after the game:

“Probably the top player in our league”

