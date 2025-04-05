Best Photos from Celtics vs. Suns on April 4th, 2025

BOSTON – The Celtics get back in the win column after a 123-103 win over the Suns. Jaylen Brown who has been dealing with a knee injury, led the team with 31 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. After the game Brown said he has been watching film on Celtics legend Paul Pierce. Pierce happened to be at the game and Brown caught up with him after the win. Joe Mazzulla was asked if he has a responsibility to help Jaylen Brown perform at his best as he deals with his knee injury.

“Absolutely responsible to make the game easy for him regardless of what the situation is it’s always to make it easier, but to me it’s more about trust…I think he’s doing a great job. He’s doing a really good job of handling it. He’s doing a good job of managing it.”

Check out the best photos from the game: