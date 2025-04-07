Best Photos from Celtics vs. Wizards on April 6th, 2025

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics dominated the Washington Wizards on Sunday night in a 124-90 win despite missing both Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics had a season-high 62 rebounds (25 offensive). Derrick White led the starters with 19 points on 5 of 9 from three. Luke Kornet played great off the bench with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Joe Mazzulla spoke after the game on the Celtics heading into the playoffs.

“Every team is better than us at something. So we have to be as versatile as we can… The guys are buying into that. They are competing.”