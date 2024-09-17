Best Photos from Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024

FOXBOROUGH – It was an overtime thriller in Foxborough as the Patriots played their home opener against the Seahawks. Rookie receiver Ja’Lynn Polk had his first career touchdown, Rhamondre Stevenson had another impressive day while also adding another touchdown and Hunter Henry totaled for over 100 receiving yards. However, it wasn’t enough as Seattle came from behind in the fourth to force overtime leading to a game-winning field goal to win it 23-20.

Check out the best photos from the game