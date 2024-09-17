Best Photos from Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024

FOXBOROUGH – It was an overtime thriller in Foxborough as the Patriots played their home opener against the Seahawks. Rookie receiver Ja’Lynn Polk had his first career touchdown, Rhamondre Stevenson had another impressive day while also adding another touchdown and Hunter Henry totaled for over 100 receiving yards. However, it wasn’t enough as Seattle came from behind in the fourth to force overtime leading to a game-winning field goal to
win it 23-20.
Check out the best photos from the game
Drake Maye at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Christian Gonzalez at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Ja’Whaun Bentley at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Drake Maye at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Ja’Lynn Polk at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Marcellas Dial Jr. and Alex Austin at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Marcus Jones at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
K.J. Osborn at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Antonio Gibson at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Ja’Lynn Polk at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Joe Milton III at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Ja’Whaun Bentley at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Jabrill Peppers at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
Ja’Lynn Polk and Christian Gonzalez at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).
K.J. Osborn at New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2 on September 15th, 2024. Photo by Rich LeMay (CLNS Media).