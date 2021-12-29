Celtics-Clippers Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | BetOnline.ag

The Boston Celtics (16-18, 17-15-2 ATS) hope to get things back on track tonight against the LA Clippers (17-17, 15-19 ATS). Boston has lost three of their last four games, including an ugly loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves a couple of nights ago. Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost five of their last six.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 6-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -6

Over-Under: 209 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -240, Minnesota Timberwolves +200

Injury Report

The C’s have six players out tonight that are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols – Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, and CJ Miles. In addition, Marcus Smart is listed as questionable due to a right hand laceration.

The Clippers’ injury report is even longer than Boston’s is. Paul George will be out as he continues to deal with his elbow injury, as will Nicolas Batum (ankle), Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle), Jason Preston (foot), and Kawhi Leonard (torn ACL). Past that, LA has four players who are in the league’s health and safety protocols – Reggie Jackson, Brandon Boston Jr., Jay Scrubb, and Moses Wright.

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Romeo Langford

F: Jaylen Brown

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

LA Clippers

G: Eric Bledsoe

G: Luke Kennard

F: Terance Mann

F: Marcus Morris Sr.

C: Ivica Zubac

Boston Celtics Overview

Boston’s most recent loss to the Timberwolves was their worst of the season. Jayson Tatum was out, but Minnesota was missing all five of their regular starters. Jaylen Nowell went off for 29 points, and Greg Monroe, who signed with the team mere hours before tip-off, was on triple-double watch. Needless to say, both the players and coaches were not happy with the Celtics’ performance after the game.

Head coach Ime Udoka said that he told the players it was “one of the poorest losses of the season.” He used the word ‘undisciplined’ multiplied times throughout his postgame interview as well. While Al Horford said the whole team needs to look in the mirror, Jaylen Brown rebuked that notion by saying he had “no comment” on the matter. It’s quotes like those that lead to rumors and potential turmoil.

This Celtics team has been nothing short of exhausting, as they are consistently inconsistent. From one game to the next, it’s impossible to know which version of the team is going to show up. Udoka criticized them, and himself, for the lack of continuity. He said that each day can’t feel like an entirely new game and that they have to have some sort of continuation from one game to the next.

LA Clippers Overview

As for the Clippers, they have been sliding lately as well. Two of their last five losses have come in blowout fashion, and their troubles have only been made worse by Paul George going down with an injury. LA’s star could miss up to a month due to a torn ligament in his right elbow. This news only piles on to the Clippers’ current injury report.

LA is dealing with a ton of health and safety absences, just like the rest of the league, but they also have a bunch of players out due to actual injuries. This leaves the team’s role players to carry the load, and it hasn’t been going particularly well. That being said, this will be a clash of two struggling teams looking to right the ship. Realistically speaking, anything could happen tonight.

Prediction

With the number of injuries on both sides, this should be a very interesting game. On paper, the Celtics clearly have an advantage, but that didn’t pan out last game. Boston cannot underestimate any opponent they come across anymore. One would think they learned their lesson after that loss to Minnesota, but it’s hard to tell anymore. Hopefully, that ugly display got the team fired up and ready to go because they need to come out and play the right way tonight.

Boston has to crash the glass tonight. Too many times this season have they gotten a great stop on defense but let it slip away by allowing an offensive rebound. Robert Williams and Al Horford have protected the paint at an elite level, but when they go flying for blocks, the rest of the squad needs to get into the paint. Everyone needs to grab boards instead of getting caught ball-watching because that has become a very unfortunate trend as of late.

Lastly, Brown needs to step things up. Not only did he have a rough shooting night against the Timberwolves, but he turned the ball over way too much. If it weren’t for his teammates bailing him out a few times, he could have easily had double-digit turnovers on the night. He needs to stay in control and play high-level basketball. The team needed him last game and he didn’t show up. That can’t happen two games in a row.

It’s getting tougher and tougher to predict a Celtics win with the way they’ve been playing. That being said, it’s also hard to count out the fact that they could return to form at any point. That’s how inconsistent they’ve been. Expect a fairly close game by the time the fourth quarter rolls around.

Boston Celtics 108, LA Clippers 102