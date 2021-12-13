Celtics-Bucks Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | BetOnline.ag

The Boston Celtics (13-14, 13-13-1 ATS) return home after their west coast road trip and take on the Milwaukee Bucks (18-10, 12-16 ATS) tonight. They went 1-4 on the west coast and have lost their last three games in a row. Meanwhile, the Bucks are just starting to turn things around after a rough start to the season.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Milwaukee Bucks are 1 point favorites:

Point Spread: Milwaukee Bucks +1

Over-Under: 221 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -102, LA Clippers -118

Injury Report

Jaylen Brown is finally set to make his return tonight, barring any unforeseen issues. However, the Celtics do still have a few players listed as out. Josh Richardson has entered league health and safety protocols, so he will have to miss some time. In addition, Marcus Smart is questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Lastly, Bruno Fernando remains out due to low back spasms.

For Milwaukee, both DiVincenzo (ankle, will make season debut on Wednesday) and Lopez (back) remain out. In addition, both Wesley Matthews (health and safety protocols) and former-Celtic Semi Ojeleye (calf) are out for tonight’s game.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Milwaukee Bucks

G: Jrue Holiday

G: Grayson Allen

F: Khris Middleton

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Bobby Portis

Boston Celtics Overview

Hopes were high after the Celtics demolished the Portland Trail Blazers in the second game of their road trip. Things would only go downhill from there. Boston proceeded to lose their next three games, going down by at least 20 at points in each of them. Two of the losses even game to injury-riddled squads. The LA Clippers were without Paul George and the Phoenix Suns were missing both Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Ime Udoka called out the team for a lack of effort after their most recent loss in Phoenix. The defense, in particular, was lackluster all night long. Boston’s offense wasn’t running smoothly either, so it led to a rough combination.

“Just the overall effort and pride to end the trip wasn’t a good feeling, obviously… Tonight obviously wasn’t ideal.”

The entire team seemed to be outmatched by the Suns. Phoenix may be a top team in the NBA, but to get blown out why a roster missing two of its three best players is embarrassing. Defensively, the C’s were missing rotations and allowing way too many open shots. Offensively, the ball wasn’t moving at all. The Celtics finished with 13 assists on 35 made shots, while Chris Paul has 12 by himself. Something needs to change.

Milwaukee Bucks Overview

The Bucks got off to a tough start this season, just like the Celtics. After starting the year 6-8, things started to click. This was, in large part, due to the fact that that the team got healthy again. When Giannis Antetokounpmo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday all play, the Bucks have only lost one game this season. They look like the version of a team that won a championship just a few short months ago.

However, the team is dealing with a ton of other injuries as well. Their starting center, Brook Lopex, just recently had surgery on his back and is set to miss some time and Donte DiVincenzo is finally working his way back from an ankle injury dating back to the first round of last year’s playoffs. Those are two starters who the Bucks have had to play without. Luckily for them, other guys on the roster have stepped up in a big way.

In the absence of DiVincenzo and Lopez, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis have been playing a huge role for Milwaukee. Allen is having a career season, putting up 13.0 points, talking 7.1 threes per game, and shooting 41.7 percent on those attempts. Meanwhile, Portis has been phenomenal as well. He’s averaging 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from deep.

Prediction

With Brown back in the lineup, the Celtics need to be cautious not to fall into the isolation trap which they fell into last game. Just because one of the team’s best players is back doesn’t mean they should play iso-heavy basketball. The ball needs to be moving at all times and creating open looks for everyone. Having Brown will certainly help create more easy shots, but he needs to focus on playing within the offense. The same can be said for both Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder. Less isolation, more passing.

Boston’s defense also has to do a lot better tonight. The Suns tore them apart with great passing and some beautiful off-ball movement. The Bucks are fully capable of doing the same thing. All three of their stars are expected to play tonight, so they’ll have their full array of weapons at their disposal. When Milwaukee gets the ball moving, they generate a ton of open threes. This is especially true when Antetokounmpo gets to the paint and starts opening up the floor for others. If Boston’s rotations aren’t on point tonight, then they are going to get killed by the Bucks.

Finally, Boston needs to improve the amount of effort they are giving on the floor. Udoka has received a ton of criticism from fans about how he “controls the amount of effort they give,” but how could that possibly be true? He’s not a puppeteer. It’s up to the players to decide how much energy they want to play with. All Udoka can do is try to pump them up and call them out when they aren’t playing the way they should – which he has been doing.

Based on the way the Celtics have been playing, this one could get ugly. However, the re-introduction of Brown into the lineup could shake things up just enough to give them a chance. This game should be a fun one as long as the C’s decide to put in the effort.

Boston Celtics 107, Milwaukee Bucks 105