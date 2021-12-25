Celtics-Bucks Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | BetOnline.ag

Merry Christmas everybody! The Boston Celtics (16-16, 16-14-2 ATS) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (21-13, 15–19 ATS) today as a part of the NBA’s Christmas Day lineup. The C’s are coming off of a huge win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Bucks will be looking to win their third game in a row.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Milwaukee 7 point favorites:

Point Spread: Milwaukee Bucks -7

Over-Under: 220.5 points

Money line: Milwaukee Bucks -300, Boston Celtics +250

Injury Report

The Celtics have 14 players listed on their injury report ahead of today’s game. Of those 14, eight are out due to health and safety protocols, four are questionable due to health and safety protocols, and two are questionable due to injury.

Those out due to H&S include Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmith, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Sam Hauser, Bruno Fernando, CJ Miles, and Justin Jackson. Players who are questionable due to H&S protocols are Al Horford, Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker, and Brodric Thomas. Lastly, the two players questionable due to injury are Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) and Romeo Langford (left Achilles tendinopathy).

Popular Now Lazar: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Already Playing at an Elite Level in Rookie Season

For Milwaukee, only one player on the injury report now that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donte DiVincenzo have cleared health and safety protocols. Brook Lopez is out after undergoing back surgery earlier this year.

Boston Celtics

G: Payton Pritchard

G: Dennis Schroder

F: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

C: Robert Williams

Cleveland Cavaliers

G: Jrue Holiday

G: Grayson Allen

F: Khris Middleton

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Bobby Portis

Boston Celtics Overview

The Celtics get the chance to play on Christmas Day once again this season, but unfortunately, it’s not the Celtics team everyone wants to see. Boston has been hit hard by COVID, and 14 players on listed on the injury report ahead of tonight’s contest (more on that below). With the majority of their big man rotation in protocols, Robert Williams could be the only active center. Every other center on the roster could potentially be out.

That being said, the Celtics did reportedly sign two new players via the hardship exception yesterday. Both Norvelle Pelle and Al-Farouq Aminu were signed to 10-day contracts. Pelle has been finding some success in the G-League this season. He hasn’t stuck anywhere he’s gone so far, but the Celtics need as many bodies as they can get to throw at Antetokounmpo. As for Aminu, he most recently played for the San Antonio Spurs this preseason but hasn’t been active since.

There’s one saving grace to all of this madness – Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are available to play. As long as those two are playing, the Celtics will have a chance in any game they play. The Jays will certainly have their work cut out for them, but if there are any two players Boston would want to spare from the injury report, it’s those two. We’ll see if they can pull off a Christmas miracle, though.

Milwaukee Bucks Overview

After a slow start to the year, the Bucks have turned up the heat. They currently sit third in the Eastern Conference and have been dominant when all three of their star players are active. With Antetokounmpo likely exiting health and safety protocols just in time for today’s game, Milwaukee should be as close to fully healthy as they’ve been all season. Considering the Celtics injury report, that’s not the news Boston fans want to hear.

In addition to their big three playing great, Milwaukee’s role players have been stepping up as well. Grayson Allen, who they signed this offseason, has been a major difference-maker for the Bucks. He’s averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep. Bobby Portis has also thrived in an expanded role due to the extended absence of Brook Lopez. Portis is putting up 15.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this season while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range.

Despite all this, the Celtics are actually 2-0 against the Bucks this year. The first game was a bit of a wash, though, as Milwaukee was missing both Khris Middleton and Antetokounpmo. The second time around, though. Boston truly just looked like the better team. It was one of their more complete games of the season.

Prediction

This game hinges on one key factor – whether or not Horford is available to play. If Horford clears protocols, then the Celtics have a legitimate chance to get a win, despite missing the majority of their team. Over the years, Horford has a phenomenal track record of guarding Antetokounmpo. If he doesn’t play, the C’s will be left with Williams, who is prone to foul trouble, and two big men on 10-day contracts. Horford’s status is something to keep a close eye on because it’ll be the main key to Boston’s success.

Containing Middleton will also be crucial. Boston’s big men rotation was hit hard, but both Tatum and Brown are great wing defenders. Middleton has a history of killing the Celtics, so slowing him down should always be on the scouting report for the C’s. Antetokounmpo is going to do what he does, but getting in Middleton’s way could be the best pathway to success.

Past that, the only real thing the Celtics can do is hope Tatum and Brown have absolutely insane games. There isn’t much else to say about it. Those are Boston’s two best players, and on a day where seemingly everyone is unavailable, they magically still are. If that’s not an amazing Christmas gift, then nothing is. For Boston to have a chance today, both of them are going to have to reach deep in their bags (or in this case, Santa’s sack of presents) to help the C’s get a victory.

Despite their 2-0 record against the Bucks this season, the Celtics face an uphill battle in this one. If Horford plays, they have a real fighting chance, but if not, those odds decrease dramatically. Until that is made clear, though, this should be considered a very hard game for the C’s to win.

Milwaukee Bucks 112, Boston Celtics 103