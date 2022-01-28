Celtics-Hawks Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | BetOnline.ag

The Boston Celtics (25-24, 23-24-2 ATS) are hoping to make it three in a row as they take on the Atlanta Hawks (22-25, 20-27 ATS) on Friday night. Boston heads into the game after dominating their last two opponents, while the Hawks are trying to win their sixth in a row.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 1-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -1

Over-Under: 217 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -118, Atlanta Hawks -102

Injury Report

Outside of new additions PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, the Celtics don’t have anyone listed on their injury report. The same can be said about the Hawks, who have a clean bill of health as well.

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Atlanta Hawks

G: Trae Young

G: Kevin Huerter

F: De’Andre Hunter

F: John Collins

C: Clint Capela

Boston Celtics Overview

Boston has been playing some great basketball as of late. They’ve won their last two contests by a combined total of 82 points. A big part of that is the fact that Jayson Tatum has started hitting his shots again. After missing 20 threes in a row, Tatum improved his three-point percentage from around 31 percent to around 33 percent in the matter of two games. At this point in the season, that sort of thing is unheard of.

Popular Now Marcus Smart Shines in Return as his Trade Eligibility Looms

In addition, Marcus Smart has played well since his return, too. He may not be lighting up the box score, but Smart’s impact is being felt in a big way. Smart has tallied a +36 plus/minus in each of the last two games. The point guard only took three shots against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and was still able to leave his mark on the game.

Amongst all of the recent on-court success, though, have been the same old trade rumors. The trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Celtics will almost certainly be active. Smart’s name has been thrown around, but according to Jake Fischer, it would take a look to pry him away from Boston. That being said, both Dennis Schroder and Aaron Nesmith are two names considered to be somewhat available.

Atlanta Hawks Overview

Meanwhile, things haven’t been going so smoothly in Atlanta this year, with the team sitting at 22-25, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference. However, they have won five in a row, including wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. A lot of this success can be attributed to Trae Young, who was just named an All-Star starter.

This year, Young is putting up an incredible statline of 27.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three-point range. His outstanding play hasn’t been enough to launch the Hawks into a play-in spot just yet, though. Plus, trade rumors have engulfed Atlanta, too.

The most prominent of these rumors is that star power forward John Collins is available in trade talks. According to Fischer, Collins could be got for a valuable first-round pick and a starting-caliber player. At only 24 years old, Collins still has plenty of room to grow. However, rumors of Collins wanting a bigger role elsewhere have clearly led to the likelihood of him being traded going through the roof.

Prediction

Priority number one needs to be containing Young. He’s far and away the best player on the Hawks and their go-to option on offense, for obvious reasons. Sticking Smart on him is a great start, but the rest of the C’s have to be ready to step up and defend as a team. Young is one of the best point guards in the NBA, and they need to throw everything they got at him.

Second, Tatum needs to stay hot. The Celtics are capable of winning when he’s not on fire, but as seen in the past couple of games, it definitely makes life a lot easier when he’s shooting well. Tatum has been a man possessed over the last few games, and seeing that carry over into a third game would be amazing.

Lastly, the starting lineup needs to keep it up. The starting five of Smart, Jaylen Brown, Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams have looked phenomenal. They have the best net rating of all five-man units in the NBA. If they can continue to defend at a high level, this team has the potential to go on a big-time run now that they’re healthy.

Boston has been on a roll lately. Now that they’re healthy again, things are starting to round into shape. The Hawks have been on fire, too, but they say great defense beats great offense. Bet on that happening on Friday night.

Boston Celtics 103, Atlanta Hawks 96