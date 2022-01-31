Celtics-Heat Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | BetOnline.ag

The Boston Celtics (26-25, 24-25-2 ATS) return home to TD Garden to take on the Miami Heat (32-18, 29-21 ATS) on Monday night. Boston is looking to earn their fourth win in five games, while Miami is hoping to bounce back from a triple-overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 4.5-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -4.5

Over-Under: 208 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -180, Atlanta Hawks +160

Injury Report

In addition to PJ Dozier (ACL) and Bol Bol (foot), Romeo Langford has also been added to the injury report. He’s listed as questionable, as he did not return during Boston’s last game due to left heel soreness after only 1:05 of court time.

As for the Heat, they have six players listed on their injury report. Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Victor Oladipo (knee), Markieff Morris (reconditioning), KZ Okpala (wrist), and Omer Yurtseven (health and safety protocols) are out. Jimmy Butler is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Miami Heat

G: Gabe Vincent

G: Duncan Robinson

F: Caleb Martin

F: PJ Tucker

C: Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics Overview

Boston picked up a quality win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, marking their third in four games since Marcus Smart’s return. Their regular starting lineup is now 12-6 on the season, meaning the C’s are 14-19 without it. Smart’s embraced his role as the point guard, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are picking up their scoring, Al Horford is playing solid defense, and Robert Williams is doing a little bit of everything.

The Celtics sit at 26-25 on the season, which is currently good for ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are tied with the eighth-placed Toronto Raptors and only four games behind the sixth-placed Brooklyn Nets. However, outside of two games against the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, the Celtics actually have a pretty tough schedule coming up. These next couple of weeks will be a great test.

Miami Heat Overview

Despite numerous absences, the Heat have been dominant this year. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo both missing some games, Tyler Herro has stepped up in a major way. He’s second on the team in scoring, right behind Butler, and has a real shot at making the All-Star game. They’ve gotten major contributions from bench guys such as Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, and Omer Yurtseven, too.

Miami is 32-18 on the year, putting them in first place in the Eastern Conference. They are half a game up on the Chicago Bulls, who are slipping a bit lately due to the loss of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. The Heat have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, including a former friend of the Celtics – Max Strus. The former Celtic has come close to overtaking sharpshooter Duncan Robinson in the rotation, in terms of minutes.

Prediction

Boston’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks is the stain on their record over the past week. And the main reason they fell in that one was poor shooting. Both Tatum and Brown shot horribly from deep. Instead of adjusting and going to the basket, the duo continued to jack up threes late in the game. That’s something the Celtics need to get better at – adjusting to the way the game is going instead of trying to force the issue.

In addition, the C’s have to come to play on the defensive end. Even if both Butler and Lowry are out, the Heat still have plenty of weapons. Robinson can make shots, Strus can make shots, and Adebayo is a beast in the paint. Boston’s defense has to play at the same level it has all year. This is not a game where they can relax on that end.

Lastly, Robert Williams needs to be at his best. Going against Adebayo will be one of his biggest tests in a while. Adebayo is one of the most athletic, defensively-gifted centers in the NBA. If Williams can hold his own and fend off Adebayo (to some degree), the Celtics should be in a good spot.

Miami is likely to be missing a good chunk of their core players. That being said, they’ve been great this year regardless of who’s been on the court. Expect a close game.

Boston Celtics 108, Miami Heat 104