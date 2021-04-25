BetOnline.ag Celtics-Hornets Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

After going 1-2 last week, the Celtics will look to right the ship as they travel to Charlotte to take on Terry Rozier and the Hornets.

Preview by Jack Simone, CLNS Media

After dropping a tough game to the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics (32-28, 29-30-1 ATS) are back in action for a matinee game. They take on former Celtic Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (29-30, 31-27-1 ATS), who Boston beat by 30 points at the beginning of April and sit 2.5 games behind the C’s with the 8 seed.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Hornets are 8.0 point favorites.

Point Spread: Celtics -8

Over-Under: 211.5 points

Money line: Celtics -325, Hornets +270

Gordon Hayward (foot) and Malik Monk (ankle), two of Charlotte’s top scorers this season, are both out in this one. LaMelo Ball (wrist), despite being cleared to return to individual basketball activity, will not play either. Rookie Nate Darling (ankle) is out.

Robert Williams III (knee) is the only player listed on the injury report for the Celtics. Both Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown, who were out last game, are available to play.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Celtics

G: Kemba Walker

G: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Tristan Thompson

Hornets

G: Terry Rozier

G: Devonte’ Graham

SF: Miles Bridges

PF: Jalen McDaniels

C: PJ Washington

The Skinny

Rozier has been the leading scorer for the Hornets this season. He is currently averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists a night. With the flurry of injuries the team has dealt with recently, Miles Bridges has also carried a huge load. Over the last ten games, he has been averaging 20.3 points a night on 53-45-77 splits. PJ Washington (16.3), Devonte’ Graham (14.8), and Jalen McDaniels (12.3) have also been averaging in the double-digits over that stretch.

Similar to Boston, Charlotte has been dealing injuries to key players. They lost 6-of-10 before today and are 29-30 on the season. This gives them only a three-game buffer between themselves and the ten seed.

As for Boston, the injury bug has tainted the team’s scoring numbers as of late. Brown has averaged 31.5 points in the team’s last five games but has only appeared in two of them. Jayson Tatum (25.0) has played in all five, Walker (23.3) has played in three, and Marcus Smart (15.3) has played in four. An under-the-radar player lately has been Payton Pritchard, who has appeared in each of the Celtics’ last five games and is averaging 14.4 points on 52-55-100 splits.

Boston had a rough week last week, going 1-2 in three games they could have won. They have still won seven of their last ten games, but the losses to the Bulls and Nets stung. They are currently 32-28, sit at sixth in the Eastern Conference, and are 1.5 games back of the four seed.

Prediction