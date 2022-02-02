Celtics-Hornets Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | BetOnline.ag

The Boston Celtics (27-25, 25-25-2 ATS) are hoping to win their third game in a row tonight as they take on the Charlotte Hornets (28-23, 30-21 ATS). Boston is fresh off of a massive win over the Miami Heat, while the Hornets are hoping to bounce back after a tough loss to the LA Clippers.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 6-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -6

Over-Under: 225.5 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -161, Charlotte Hornets +195

Injury Report

PJ Dozier (ACL) and Bol Bol (foot) remain out. In addition, Dennis Schroder (Achilles) and Robert Williams (toe soreness) are listed as probable.

Charlotte has three players listed on their injury report. Gordon Hayward (return from H&S) and Jalen McDaniels (ankle sprain) are both out, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle sprain) is questionable.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Charlotte Hornets

G: LaMelo Ball

G: Terry Rozier

F: Cody Martin

F: Miles Bridges

C: Mason Plumlee

Boston Celtics Overview

The C’s have won three of their last four games and really seem to be rolling. That’s not the latest news in Celtics land, though. Yesterday, Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported that if things don’t turn around soon, Jaylen Brown could “seek a move” this offseason. Those would be drastic measures, but two seasons of hovering around .500 have brought out lots of frustration.

Regardless, Boston’s recent play gives room for hops. Ever since Marcus Smart’s return to the lineup, the Celtics have been rolling. Their defense is off the charts, the offense is flowing nicely, and the team is finally fully healthy. This will be their second meeting with Charlotte this month, with the Hornets getting the best of them last time around.

Charlotte Hornets Overview

The Hornets lost their last game in a blowout to the Clippers. It was an uncharacteristically bad shooting night for one of the best offensive teams in the NBA. They have shooters up and down the roster and are lethal from three-point range. Boston learned that the hard way last time around.

Charlotte is led by LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges – two guys that have a real shot at making the upcoming All-Star game. Both are having incredible seasons and are helping lead the Hornets to a potential playoff spot. Right now, Charlotte is 28-23 on the season, good for seventh in the Eastern Conference, only 1.5 games ahead of the Celtics.

Keys to the Game

The last time these two teams faced off, the Celtics got lost in the fourth quarter. Charlotte was giving them open three-point attempts because they were cold all night, and the Celtics continued to just blindly take them. There was no effort to switch up the game plan. They can’t get caught in that same hole on Wednesday night. The C’s need to be ready to adapt if things aren’t working for them.

Second, if he plays, Robert Williams needs to be ready to have a big-time impact. Boston wasn’t able to effectively rebound the ball or attack inside, and the Hornets were doing both of those things. They are one of the weaker teams in the league when it comes to the center position, but without Williams, the Celtics couldn’t do anything about it. Hopefully, having Williams will change that this time around.

Lastly, the passing needs to continue. The C’s have been doing a solid job of moving the ball lately, and Smart has been a big part of that. If Boston is swinging the ball and making the right plays, they are at their best. That’s what it’s going to take to win from here on out.

The Celtics have been playing a lot better ever since their most recent loss to the Hornets. If they can continue to play at that level, then they should be able to handle Charlotte. Especially if Williams is available to play.

Boston Celtics 113, Charlotte Hornets 101