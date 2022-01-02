Celtics-Magic Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | BetOnline.ag

Happy New Year! The Boston Celtics (17-17, 18-16-2 ATS) take on the Orlando Magic (7-29, 15-21 ATS) tonight in their first game of 2022. They closed out 2021 with a big-time win over the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, Orlando is currently looking to snap a four-game skid. This will mark the second time these two teams have met this season, with the C’s taking the first game.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 311-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -11.5

Over-Under: 215.5 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -725, Orlando Magic +545

Injury Report

Both Enes Freedom and Aaron Nesmith remain out due to health and safety protocols. However, Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder have cleared protocols, but are questionable due to conditioning. Lastly, Robert Williams is also questionable due to a right big toe sprain.

The Magic have one of the longer injury reports in the NBA at the moment. Outside of Markelle Fultz (knee/health and safety protocols), Jonathan Isaac (torn ACL), and Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), who have all yet to play a game this season, Orlando has 10 other players listed.

Popular Now Lazar: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Already Playing at an Elite Level in Rookie Season

Four of those players are out due to H&S protocols – Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez, Hassani Gravett, BJ Johnson. Meanwhile, Cole Anthony (ankle), Jalen Suggs (fractured thumb), and E’Twaun Moore (knee) are also out. Mo Bamba and Mychal Mulder are questionable due to conditioning, as they just recently exited protocols.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Romeo Langford

F: Jaylen Brown

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Orlando Magic

G: Tim Frazier

G: Gary Harris

F: Franz Wagner

F: Wendell Carter Jr.

C: Freddie Gillespie

Boston Celtics Overview

This Celtics team is easily one of the most confusing in recent memory. After three ugly losses in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and LA Clippers, they managed to put together a huge win over the Suns. Having Marcus Smart back helped, but the difference in play was too drastic just to credit him. Boston clearly missed their main ball-handler, but their level of play can’t stoop so low when missing a few key players. They just keeled over against the Timberwolves and Clippers.

Regardless, that game against Phoenix proved how crucial Smart is to this team. The way he controlled the pace and helped set his teammates up went beyond the box score. Williams played a huge role in that, too, notching his first-career triple-double. He made NBA history by being the first player to ever have a triple-double, five blocks, and shoot 100 percent from the field in the game contest. He, Smart, and Al Horford’s playmaking made life a lot easier for the Celtics last game.

Boston’s bench also came up big, with all three bench players who got minutes pouring in double-digit points. Josh Richardson had 19, Romeo Langford had 16, and Payton Pritchard had 11. Ime Udoka kept the bench tight-knit, but it worked out for the best. Every Celtics player who touched the floor last game made a positive impact in some way or another.

Orlando Magic Overview

With the number of players on the injury report, Orlando has been throwing out some interesting lineups. They’ve had 10-day players, two-way players, and everything in between play big-time minutes for them. However, there have been a few key guys that have managed to stay healthy all year. Rookie Franz Wagner has played in and started all 36 games for the Magic, and center Wendell Carter Jr. has played in and started 34.

Those two, along with RJ Hampton, are the only players to have played 30 or more games for the Magic this season. While Anthony may be the best player on the roster, those three are the backbone of the team right now. As they say, the best ability is availability. That statement won’t ever be more relevant as it is right now.

With all that in mind, Wagner has been nothing short of astounding this season. Although Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley have dominated Rookie of the Year conversations, he deserves some serious consideration as well. Wagner is averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from deep. He’s currently second on the team in scoring behind Anthony.

Prediction

With how decimated Orlando’s roster is, this is another game where the Celtics could fall into the trap of underestimating their opponent. Boston seemed to do just that in their losses to the Timberwolves and Clippers, and they can’t afford to do so again. 2022 needs to be the start of something new, which any High School Musical fans should appreciate. No more playing down to the level of opponents. Instead, the C’s need to treat every game like they did the Suns game last time out. Full speed ahead at all times.

Boston’s rebounding also has to be on point tonight. They out-rebounded the Suns 51-37 in their last game, but other than that, it has been a constant issue for the Celtics. Although Orlando may not be the best team in the league, they do have big men that can snatch up rebounds. Carter Jr. is going to be doing his best to feast in the paint, so Williams and Horford have to counteract that by fighting for every board. At the same time, the rest of the Celtics roster can’t get caught ball-watching. They need to crash the glass as well while their centers box out the Magic’s big men.

Lastly, Smart needs to continue to play the way he did last game. A lot of Celtics fans have either grown weary of Smart or greatly appreciate the way he plays basketball – there’s rarely a middle ground. However, last contest proved how important he is to the team’s success when he plays the right way. He took 18 shots, but only two of them were three-pointers. Smart show 10-of-18 on those attempts, scoring 24 points. When he is driving the ball, he’s at his best. If he can commit to driving and making plays for others instead of chucking up a ton of threes, the C’s will be in a much better spot.

The Celtics may have a track record of losing to subpar teams, but after the way they played against Phoenix, a turnaround could be in store. 2022 is the year of the C’s, and until they prove otherwise, why not stay positive?

Boston Celtics 117, Orlando Magic 101