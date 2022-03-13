Celtics vs. Mavericks Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Boston Celtics (41-27, 33-32-3 ATS) will welcome the Dallas Mavericks (41-26, 38-28-1 ATS) to TD Garden on Sunday afternoon. Boston will be looking to earn their sixth-straight victory, while the Mavs are fresh off a win over the Houston Rockets

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 7-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -7

Over-Under: 214.5 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -290, Dallas Mavericks +245

Injury Report

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is the sole name on Boston’s injury report, as Ime Udoka recently revealed that he will be out for “a while.”

Dallas has a fairly lengthy injury report ahead of the game, with three players listed as out and two listed as questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), Marquise Chriss (knee), and Theo Pinson (finger) are out, while Jalen Brunson (thigh) and Dorian Finney-Smith (arm) are out.

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Dallas Mavericks

G: Luka Doncic

G: Spencer Dinwiddie

F: Reggie Bullock

F: Josh Green

C: Dwight Powell

Boston Celtics Overview

The Celtics have been stringing together some impressive wins. They struggled (per usual) against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night but still managed to grind out a victory. Boston is still in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but they now sit just one game out of second and 3.5 games out of first place.

Sunday will be all about one man, though – Kevin Garnett. The Celtics will be retiring Garnett’s number following the game, using the event as a chance to hold a mini-reunion of sorts. It should be an exiting day for all those involved, and Boston pulling out a win would be the cherry on top.

Dallas Mavericks Overview

Luka Doncic has been playing amazing as of late, but that’s nothing new. He’s a scoring machine who can kill you with his passing, too. But he’s not the only player on the Mavs killing it lately. Newly-acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been hot, too, and is playing the best basketball he’s played in years.

The Mavs have been known for their offense in the past, but this year, their defense has been great. They hold the second-best defensive rating since the start of 2022, behind only the C’s, of course. Dallas is currently sitting at fifth in the Western Conference, just one game behind the fourth-place Utah Jazz.

Boston Celtics 109, Dallas Mavericks 106

TIP-OFF: 3:30 p.m. @ TD Garden

RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub