BetOnline.ag Celtics-Trail Blazers Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

Fresh off of their historic comeback win, the Celtics look to win their third game in a row vs Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Preview by Jack Simone, CLNS Media

The Boston Celtics (34-30, 31-33 ATS) are coming off their most electric win of the season. They overcame a 32-point deficit to beat the Spurs 143-140 on Friday night. They will now take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers (35-28, 32-31 ATS) in hopes of extending their winning streak to three.

Zach Collins is the only player listed on Portland’s injury report. He has missed all season with an ankle injury.

Kemba Walker is out for the fourth straight game as he continues to deal with a left oblique strain, while Jaylen Brown was added yesterday as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Evan Fournier

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Robert Williams III

Trailblazers

G: Damian Lillard

G: CJ McCollum

SF: Norman Powell

PF: Robert Covington

C: Jusuf Nurkic

Lillard is having a spectacular season, putting up 28.3 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. CJ McCollum is his second in command, averaging 22.9 PPG.

The dynamic duo is backed up in the scoring column by Norman Powell (16.9) and veteran Carmelo Anthony (13.6). Portland’s bigs are also playing well. Former Celtic Enes Kanter is putting up 11.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per night, while Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 10.9 PPG and 8.5 RPG.

The Trailblazers are currently on a three-game winning streak, but had lost ten of their prior 13 games. Portland is 35-28 this year, good for seventh in the Western Conference.

Jayson Tatum is fresh off of a historic performance vs San Antonio. He put up 60 points, tying Larry Bird’s franchise record. Tatum leads the league in scoring over the last five games, putting up 38.0 points a night on roughly 51-47-82 shooting splits.

Despite his poor performance last game, Jaylen Brown played solidly of late, averaging 28.5 points a night in the last five games. Rookies Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith have combined for over 20 PPG over that same stretch.

The C’s have now won two in a row after their miraculous comeback vs San Antonio. They are 34-30 on the season and are tied with the Heat for sixth in the Eastern Conference. Boston has won six of their last ten games despite suffering tough losses to Charlotte and Oklahoma City.

