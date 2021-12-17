Celtics-Warriors Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions | BetOnline.ag

The Boston Celtics (14-14, 14-13-1 ATS) look to win their second game in a row tonight against the Golden State Warriors (23-5, 18-9-1 ATS). Boston had a three-day break in between games after taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. They ended up getting a win in that one and will face an uphill battle tonight against an elite Warriors squad.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Golden State Warriors are 3.5 point favorites:

Point Spread: Golden State Warriors -3.5

Over-Under: 216 points

Money line: Boston Celtics +150, LA Clippers -170

Injury Report

Al Horford, Grant Williams, and Jabari Parker were the only three players listed on the Celtics’ injury report this morning. All three are in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Golden State only has three players listed on their injury report. Jordan Poole is out due to health and safety protocols, and both Klay Thompson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (knee) remain sidelined.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Milwaukee Bucks

G: Stephen Curry

G: Gary Payton II

F: Andrew Wiggins

F: Draymond Green

C: Kevon Looney

Boston Celtics Overview

The Celtics have a bigger issue on their hands tonight than just the Warriors. Three of their players entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols over the past two days – Horford, Williams, and Parker. In addition, Romeo Langford wasn’t feeling well at practice yesterday, but he is nowhere to be found on the injury report. This news comes mere days after Josh Richardson was cleared from protocols after spending multiple days in quarantine. Horford went out with COVID during training camp, so to see him enter protocols once again is a bit strange.

As far as on-court news, Boston put up a great performance on Monday. Jayson Tatum’s 42-point bomb certainly helped, but it was truly a team effort. Having Jaylen Brown back in the rotation was a huge boost, as his presence alone opened up the floor for Tatum and others. Williams also put up a great game, shooting 5-7 from three-point range (although he, obviously, won’t be available tonight).

Dennis Schroder was one guy who did struggle on Monday, though. He’s been great at filling in for Brown in the scoring column when Brown’s been out, but when they both play, Schroder’s production takes a dip. Not only that, but his efficiency does as well. There has been a ton of speculation as to whether or not he’ll be traded, but for now, he remains a staple in Boston’s rotation.

Golden State Warriors Overview

The Warriors are also dealing with some COVID issues of their own. Just the other day, it was announced that third-year standout Poole entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

Outside of that, everything is amazing in Golden State. Stephen Curry just became the all-time leading three-point shooter in NBA history, passing former Celtic Ray Allen. He broke the record in the Warriors’ last game, which was Tuesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He’s been on fire this season and is the odds-on favorite to take home the MVP award.

The rest of Golden State cannot be underestimated either, though. Draymond Green had been phenomenal for the Warriors and is likely a top candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year. Andrew Wiggins is having a great season on both ends of the floor. Plus, Thompson and Wiseman haven’t even returned yet. This Warriors team is set up perfectly for success.

Predictions

First and foremost, the C’s need to watch out for Curry. It’s almost impossible to stop him, but throwing everything they have at him is a must. He’s the team’s main source of scoring, especially with Poole out. There are certainly other guys on the team who can put up points, but Curry is easily the leader of the pack in that department. Boston needs to go over every screen imaginable and help whenever they can. They should try to make anyone else but Curry beat them.

Ball movement will also be very important. As great as the Warriors are on offense due to Curry’s shooting and Green’s passing, they are also the best defensive team in the NBA. If the Celtics’ offense stalls out like it has so many times this season, the Warriors will eat them up. Green is a DPY candidate, Wiggins is a great perimeter defender, and Gary Payton II is a problem, too. Boston needs to execute their offense to a tee.

Lastly, there are going to have to be some weird lineups tonight. With Horford and Williams sidelined, Ime Udoka will have to get creative. It will be up to the Celtics to adapt on the fly and try their best to play without two of their most important pieces. If they get flustered and resort to isolation-heavy basketball, Golden State will pick them apart. Adaptation will be key tonight.

The Warriors are the best team in the NBA for a reason. They’re elite on both ends of the floor, and with how inconsistent the C’s have been this year, they’re going to have to play perfectly if they want to win.

Golden State 111, Boston Celtics 99