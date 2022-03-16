Celtics vs. Warriors Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Boston Celtics (41-28, 33-33-3 ATS) kick off their West Coast Road trip on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors (47-22, 35-30-4 ATS). Boston is hoping to bounce back after a tough loss vs. the Dallas Mavericks, while the Warriors will look to win their third game in a row.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 2-point underdogs:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics +2

Over-Under: 219.5 points

Money line: Boston Celtics +105, Golden State Warriors -125

Injury Report

Aaron Nesmith remains out for Wednesday’s game as he continues to recover from a sprained ankle.

Andre Iguodala (back) and Gary Payton II (knee) are both out for the game against the Celtics. In addition, Andrew Wiggins (illness) is listed as questionable.

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Golden State Warriors

G: Stephen Curry

G: Jordan Poole

F: Klay Thompson

F: Jonathan Kuminga

C: Kevon Looney

Boston Celtics Overview

On Kevin Garnett Day, the Celtics fell to a streaking Mavs squad that holds the second-best defensive rating since the start of the new year. It was indeed a defensive battle, but a strong third quarter from Luka Doncic and the Mavs was enough to make the difference. While it stings to lose such a close game at home, the loss was only Boston’s third since the start of February.

Boston is now 41-28 on the season, as they still sit at fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are only half a game behind the Chicago Bulls in fourth, one game behind the Philadelphia 76ers in third, and two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks in second.

Golden State Warriors Overview

The Warriors had been limping through the last couple of months before the return of Draymond Green on Monday night. It was the first time he, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson had played basketball together in over 1,000 days. They stomped a struggling Washington Wizards team, and it seems as though they will quickly return to the elite form they were in at the beginning of the season.

Golden State is 47-22 on the year, placing them at third in a tightly-packed Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies have officially overtaken them for second in the West, but the Warriors are just half a game behind them. However, Golden State is a full eight games back of the Phoenix Suns and 4.5 games up on the Utah Jazz. They and the Grizzlies have all but cemented themselves into those second and third seeds.

Boston Celtics 107, Golden State Warriors 103

TIP-OFF: 10:00 p.m. @ Chase Center

RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub