BetOnline.AG: Kansas City Chiefs Remain Slight Favorite in SuperBowl 54

Will the Chiefs win their first championship since 1969?

Representing the American Football Conference for the first time since 1969, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to recapture their first Super Bowl since the Vietnam War and end one of the most fabled title droughts in sports this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

While not quite a coin flip (pun not intended), the Chiefs remain slight favorites as KC is now just a one-point favorite according to BetOnline.ag.

A telltale sign of where the wise guys think the game could be headed is the contest’s over/under. Even though San Francisco brings a stellar defense into the game, the O/U is fairly high at 54.5.

