BetOnline.ag Major League Eating Quarantine Challenge — A Preview

BetOnline Major League Eating Quarantine Challenge is the first major sporting event during the crisis

In this week’s huge news, Major League Eating is center stage in the sporting world amidst the COVID-19 quarantine. The world’s top competitive eaters will compete in a bracket style elimination tournament sponsored by www.BetOnline.ag.

The first round begins today on MLE’s YouTube channel and will feature Joey Chestnut, the #1-ranked eater in the world and 12-time winner of the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Also competing are: Matt Stonie (255 Peeps in five minutes); Darron Breeden (528 oysters in eight minutes); world-renowned chugging champion Badlands Booker; Miki Sudo, the #1-ranked female eater in the world; Gideon Oji (25 lbs of kale salad in eight minutes); Michelle Lesco (176 gyoza in 10 minutes); and Nick Wehry (11 lbs of strawberry shortcake in eight minutes).

Up first is the qualifying round of sliced bologna – two pounds. Then the quarterfinals of milk and cookies – one family pack of Oreos and a half gallon of milk. Followed by the semifinals: baked beans – 1.125 gallons (or 10 pounds) and then the Finals: ramen noodles – 10 individual ramen cups.

The winner earns $5,000 with a $11,500 total amount in prize money. Most importantly, MLE and BetOnline.ag will donate $10,000 to Feeding America. Those wishing to make a donation can do so at https://www.feedingamerica.org/.

The one-on-one matchups for the first round are as follows:

