BetOnline.ag Major League Eating Quarantine Challenge — A Preview

In this week’s huge news, Major League Eating is center stage in the sporting world amidst the COVID-19 quarantine. The world’s top competitive eaters will compete in a bracket style elimination tournament sponsored by www.BetOnline.ag.
The first round begins today on MLE’s YouTube channel and will feature Joey Chestnut, the #1-ranked eater in the world and 12-time winner of the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Also competing are: Matt Stonie (255 Peeps in five minutes); Darron Breeden (528 oysters in eight minutes); world-renowned chugging champion Badlands Booker; Miki Sudo, the #1-ranked female eater in the world; Gideon Oji (25 lbs of kale salad in eight minutes); Michelle Lesco (176 gyoza in 10 minutes); and Nick Wehry (11 lbs of strawberry shortcake in eight minutes).
Up first is the qualifying round of sliced bologna – two pounds. Then the quarterfinals of milk and cookies – one family pack of Oreos and a half gallon of milk. Followed by the semifinals: baked beans – 1.125 gallons (or 10 pounds) and then the Finals: ramen noodles – 10 individual ramen cups.
The winner earns $5,000 with a $11,500 total amount in prize money. Most importantly, MLE and BetOnline.ag will donate $10,000 to Feeding America. Those wishing to make a donation can do so at https://www.feedingamerica.org/.
Bettors can bet on the event at www.BetOnline.ag with numerous prop bets, over/unders and odds.
Chestnut is a massive favorite at -110, followed by Darron Breeden and Matt Stonie at +400. Bettors can make huge scores on Gideon Oji (+900), Miki Sudo (+1000), Michelle Lesco (+1200), Nick Wehry (+1200), and Eric Booker (+2000.)
The one-on-one matchups for the first round are as follows:
Watch live today at www.youtube.com/majorleagueeating
