Monday Night Football Ravens at Raiders Odds, Preview & Prediction | BetOnline.ag

The NFL kicks off their Monday Night Football schedule tonight as the Baltimore Ravens travel west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The game will kickoff at 8:15pm on ESPN and ABC.

What better way to kick off a game in Vegas than taking a look at the gambling odds, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

Odds

Spread: Ravens -4

Total: 50

Moneyline: Ravens -197/Raiders +172

Storylines

Monday night will mark the first time the Las Vegas Raiders welcome fans to Allegiant Stadium, as no fans attended the new building last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With fans in the stands and sports gambling as prominent as it’s ever been, this is a monumental day for the Mark Davis, Jon Gruden, and the Raiders.

Quarterback Derek Carr is someone who constantly does his job and for some reason seems to always be on the hot seat. The Raiders move the ball with him at the helm, and rarely turn the ball over. Carr has single digit interceptions in each of the last two seasons, and has a combined 48 touchdown passes. Mark Davis locked himself into Jon Gruden for far too long with his 10-year contract, and Carr has become the scapegoat.

The Ravens go into Monday night’s game just hoping to stay healthy. They have been riddled with the injury bug this preseason and will resort to backups and practice squad players to try to get them back to the postseason.

Due to their depletion at the running back position, Baltimore signed former bell cows Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell to their practiec squad, giving them arguably the most star-studded practice squad the NFL has seen.

Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell, at least for the time being, give the Ravens the most decorated practice squad in recent memory, if not in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Injury News

The story of Baltimore’s preseason is there injuries. Here is a list of who they have lost prior to week one:

#Ravens injuries: Marcus Peters: ACL tear

JK Dobbins: ACL tear

Gus Edwards: ACL tear

Justice Hill: Achilles tear

LJ Fort: ACL tear Rookie Rashod Bateman was also placed on short-term IR with a groin injury. All that before the season even begins. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2021

They also placed blocking tight end Nick Boyle on the IR yesterday, sidelining him for a minimum of three games.

As for the Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable for Monday’s game due to an illness. Safety Roderic Teamer is doubtful with both shoulder and ankle injuries.

Guard Richie Incognito is out with a calf injury.

Prediction/Pick

The Ravens are down for the count. They’ve lost a lot of key pieces already and Lamar Jackson will have to put the running game on his back all season. Allegiant Stadium is going to be bumping, and I think the Raiders start their season hot.

It’s time for Derek Carr to silence the doubters.

Prediction: Raiders 28 – Ravens 21

Side: Raiders MONEYLINE +172

Total: UNDER 49