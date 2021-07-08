Betonline.ag NBA Finals Bucks-Suns Game 2 Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Bucks look to even the NBA Finals at one game a piece against the Suns before the series heads to Milwaukee.

The NBA Finals return Thursday night for game two between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Phoenix leads the series 1-0 after a commanding 118-105 win in game one.

Odds

The Suns (-5) are favorites to win tonight according to Betonline.ag.

Spread: -5

Total: 220.5

Moneyline: Bucks +170/Suns -195

Injury News

Suns forward/center Dario Saric was diagnosed with a torn ACL after Tuesday’s game 1 and is out indefinitely. He is the only player listed on the Phoenix injury report.

Despite a clean injury report from the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still dealing with a knee injury heading into game 2.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Suns

PG: Chris Paul

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: Jae Crowder

C: Deandre Ayton

Bucks

PG: Jrue Holiday

F: Khris Middleton

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

F: P.J. Tucker

C: Brook Lopez

Player Stats

Phoenix got a combined 81 points in game 1 from Paul, Booker, and Ayton, with Ayton bringing down 19 rebounds as well. They’ll assumably look to get Jae Crowder more involved in game 2, who shot 0-8 from the field and 0-5 from behind the arc on Tuesday.

Despite nursing a knee injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to pour in 20 points and grab 17 rebounds in game 1. They’ll need more from him offensively if they want to even the series. Khris Middleton was the bread winner on Tuesday, scoring 29 points on 12-26 shooting for the Bucks.

Team Stats

Both teams shot about the same percentage from the field (Bucks: 45.5%, Suns 46.6%) on Tuesday, but Milwaukee outshot Phoenix from three, 44.4% compared to 32.4%. The Bucks also out-rebounded the Suns 47-43.

The difference maker in game one was free throws. Milwaukee shot just 56.3% from the stripe, while the Suns shot 96.2%. If the Bucks want to stay in this series, they have to fix their free throw shooting (they’re free you know).

Summary & Prediction

Milwaukee stuck around early in game 1 until Chris Paul took over and pulled the Suns away late. The Bucks will want to steal a game in Phoenix before heading home to Fiserv Forum for game 3 on Sunday night.

Prediction: Phoenix stays hot in the valley and takes a commanding 2-0 series lead over Milwaukee. Despite losing Saric for the series, the Suns still have the depth they need match an ailing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Score: Suns 114 – Bucks 101

Side: Suns -5

Total: UNDER 220.5