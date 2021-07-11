Betonline.ag NBA Finals Bucks-Suns Game 3 Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

With the NBA Finals heading to Milwaukee, we take a look at the odds courtesy of Betonline.ag.

After the Suns took a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals on Thursday night, the series heads to Milwaukee for game three. The game will tip off from the Fiserv Forum at 8:00pm ET on ABC.

Odds

Spread: Bucks -4.5

Total: 221.5

Moneyline: Suns +170/Bucks -195

Injury News Suns forward Torrey Craig is listed as day-to-day with a knee injury. Dario Saric is out for the season with a torn ACL. The Bucks injury report remains clean. Predicted Starting Lineups Suns PG: Chris Paul SG: Devin Booker SF: Mikal Bridges PF: Jae Crowder C: Deandre Ayton Bucks PG: Jrue Holiday F: Khris Middleton F: Giannis Antetokounmpo F: P.J. Tucker C: Brook Lopez Player Stats Giannis Antetokounmpo did all that he could on Thursday despite the loss. He scored 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bucks, and was the only player who scored more than 20 points. Khris Middleton had an off shooting night, going 5-16 from the field and 1-6 from three. Phoenix guard Devin Booker was the Suns leading scorer in game two with 31 points, and led the Suns with 7 three pointers. SF Miles Bridges poured in a personal playoff high of 27 points, shooting 8-15 from the field.