Betonline.ag NBA Finals Bucks-Suns Game 3 Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

After the Suns took a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals on Thursday night, the series heads to Milwaukee for game three. The game will tip off from the Fiserv Forum at 8:00pm ET on ABC.
Odds
Spread: Bucks -4.5
Total: 221.5
Moneyline: Suns +170/Bucks -195
Injury News
Suns forward Torrey Craig is listed as day-to-day with a knee injury. Dario Saric is out for the season with a torn ACL.
The Bucks injury report remains clean.
Predicted Starting Lineups
Suns
PG: Chris Paul
SG: Devin Booker
SF: Mikal Bridges
PF: Jae Crowder
C: Deandre Ayton
Bucks
PG: Jrue Holiday
F: Khris Middleton
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: P.J. Tucker
C: Brook Lopez
Player Stats
Giannis Antetokounmpo did all that he could on Thursday despite the loss. He scored 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bucks, and was the only player who scored more than 20 points. Khris Middleton had an off shooting night, going 5-16 from the field and 1-6 from three.
Phoenix guard Devin Booker was the Suns leading scorer in game two with 31 points, and led the Suns with 7 three pointers. SF Miles Bridges poured in a personal playoff high of 27 points, shooting 8-15 from the field.
Team Stats
The Suns were lights out from three on Thursday, shooting 20-40 (50%). Meanwhile the Bucks shot just 31% from behind the arc.
Milwaukee improved from their rough free throw shooting night in game one, going 65.2% from the line. Phoenix still outshot them though, going 12-14 (85.7%).
Prediction/Pick
Giannis is the only thing keeping Milwaukee together. Phoenix is playing outstanding basketball while we have Coach Bud telling the Bucks to “play random”. With Budenholzer potentially playing for his job this series, this is all but a must win game for the Bucks. I think they buckle down and steal one at home.
Score: Bucks 121 – Suns 108
Side: Bucks -4.5
Total: OVER 221.5