Betonline.ag Odds, Preview, and Predictions Ahead of UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

Taking a look at the betting odds ahead of Poirier/McGregor 3 courtesy of Betonline.ag

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are set to face off for the third time on Saturday night as the main event of UFC 264. The fight will take place at T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas, NV, with the undercards starting at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Their first bout was a featherweight undercard event back in 2014. McGregor beat Poirier by TKO at the 1:46 minute mark of round one.

They were the main event as lightweights just six months ago at UFC 257 in January 2021. Poirier took that one home with a TKO in round 2 (2:32).

McGregor, arguably the greatest showman that combat sports have ever seen, wasn’t shy with his trash talk towards others in the sports, taking shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov in an interview with Stephen A. Smith:

"He's done nothing in the sport” Conor McGregor doesn’t respect Khabib’s UFC legacy #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/q4V6j4Y144 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 8, 2021

Things also got fiery between McGregor and Poirer during their pre-fight press conference on Thursday:

As the two get ready for Saturday, we take a look at the betting odds for the main event courtesy of Betonline.ag:

Poirier vs. McGregor Odds

Dustin Poirier: -130

Conor McGregor: +110

The Pick: Poirier -130

Take Dustin. He has the momentum between the two. Conor’s loud mouth is the only thing still keeping him in the sport.

Main Event Props

Method of Victory

Conor McGregor by Points 6/1

Conor McGregor by KO/TKO or DQ 8/5

Conor McGregor by Submission 20/1

Dustin Poirier by Points 19/4

Dustin Poirier by KO/TKO or DQ 9/5

Dustin Poirier by Submission 13/2

Draw 50/1

Round Betting

Conor McGregor in Round 1 9/2

Conor McGregor in Round 2 13/2

Conor McGregor in Round 3 11/1

Conor McGregor in Round 4 18/1

Conor McGregor in Round 5 25/1

Conor McGregor by Points 6/1

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 11/2

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 13/2

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 33/4

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 12/1

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 16/1

Dustin Poirier by Points 19/4

Draw 50/1

Method + Round

Conor McGregor in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ 9/2

Conor McGregor in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ 13/2

Conor McGregor in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ 14/1

Conor McGregor in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ 22/1

Conor McGregor in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ 33/1

Conor McGregor in Round 1 by Submission 28/1

Conor McGregor in Round 2 by Submission 33/1

Conor McGregor in Round 3 by Submission 35/1

Conor McGregor in Round 4 by Submission 40/1

Conor McGregor in Round 5 by Submission 50/1

Conor McGregor by Points 6/1

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ 27/4

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ 17/2

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ 10/1

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ 16/1

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ 22/1

Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by Submission 25/1

Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by Submission 28/1

Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by Submission 33/1

Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by Submission 35/1

Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by Submission 40/1

Dustin Poirier by Points 19/4

Draw 50/1

Length of Bruce Buffer’s introduction: Poirer vs. McGregor

Over/Under 160½ seconds

Fight Ends in First Minute

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1400 (1/14)

Fighter Wins Inside Distance

Conor McGregor 3/2

Dustin Poirier 7/5

Goes to Decision 5/2

Fighter Wins by Split or Majority Decision

Conor McGregor 14/1

Dustin Poirier 23/2

Fighter Wins by Unanimous Decision

Conor McGregor 8/1

Dustin Poirier 13/2

Win by Decision – Inside the Distance = No Action

Conor McGregor EVEN (1/1)

Dustin Poirier -130 (10/13)

Win Inside Distance – Goes Distance = No Action

Conor McGregor EVEN (1/1)

Dustin Poirier -130 (10/13)

Goes the Distance

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -325 (4/13)

First Successful Knockdown

Conor McGregor -115 (20/23)

Dustin Poirier -115 (20/23)

Will McGregor be Credited With a Knockdown?

Yes -115 (20/23)

No -115 (20/23)

Will Poirier be Credited With a Knockdown?

Yes -115 (20/23)

No -115 (20/23)

First successful Takedown

Conor McGregor +400 (4/1)

Dustin Poirier -600 (1/6)

Will McGregor be Credited With a Takedown?

Yes +240 (12/5)

No -300 (1/3)

Will Poirier be Credited With a Takedown?

Yes -115 (20/23)

No -115 (20/23)

Will Poirier be Credited With a Takedown?

Yes -115 (20/23)

No -115 (20/23)

Will either fighter bleed?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +150 (3/2)

Will McGregor bleed?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -240 (5/12)

Will Poirier bleed?

Yes +120 (6/5)

No -150 (2/3)

First to bleed

Conor McGregor +150 (3/2)

Dustin Poirier -180 (5/9)

Will Either be Knocked or Submitted Unconscious?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Most strikes landed

Conor McGregor +120 (6/5)

Dustin Poirier -150 (2/3)

Will McGregor Put Hands Behind his back in Fight?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -600 (1/6)

Will McGregor drop F-Bomb in Octagon interview?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)