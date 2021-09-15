BetOnline.ag – Patriots Odds Move Following Loss to Dolphins

New England's odds to win the Super Bowl, AFC East, and more moved in different directions after Sunday.

After and eventful week one in the NFL, we are able get some what of a semblance of where team’s stand across the league. The Patriots took a brutal 17-16 loss to the Dolphins in a game that they should have been able to win. Quarterback Mac Jones played very well for his first start, and was essentially left out to dry by the rest of his team. Tight end Jonnu Smith lost a fumble, as did running back Damien Harris at the 11-yard line as the Patriots were going in to take the lead.

Losing this game shifted the Patriots odds across the board quite a bit. We take a look at the latest odds from BetOnline.ag:

Super Bowl LVI Odds

New England’s odds to win the Super Bowl in February fell from 25/1 (+2500), to 35/1 (+3500) following Sunday’s loss. They are now tied for 14th in the league with the Dallas Cowboys. The Pats winning the big one feels like a stretch to me. I think they’ll make the playoffs, but I wouldn’t play the odds, even at 35/1. I’d more so expect a team like this to win it all:

They call it Mahomes Magic for a reason 🪄 📺: #CLEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/CK4PDnczUv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 12, 2021

AFC Championship Odds

Their odds to the the AFC representative for the Super Bowl also went down. Prior to Sunday they had 12/1 odds (+1200), and they have since moved to 16/1 (+1600). I don’t necessarily see this happening either, but 16/1 is a decent number. What I COULD see happening is them winning the AFC East…

AFC East Champion Odds

The only AFC East team whose odds to win the division increased after this weekend is Miami. The Dolphins went from 15/4 (+375) to 5/2 (+250) to win the division. Buffalo, New England, and the Jets odds all fell. Here’s where they stand today:

Buffalo Bills: 5/7 (-140)

Miami Dolphins: 5/2 (+250)

New England Patriots: 15/4 (+375)

New York Jets: 33/1 (+3300)

After watching the Patriots on Sunday, I think they’ll stay in the race for the AFC East all year. Mac Jones is only going to improve of his performance this weekend, and the team should snap out of their mistakes and fumbles. Like I said before, this team should make the playoffs.

Bill Belichick Coach of the Year Odds

And if this team DOES make the playoffs, head coach Bill Belichick should be considered for the NFL Coach of the Year award. Although his odds fell from 7/1 (+700) to 12/1 (+1200) after Sunday, he is still the best coach in the sport and will always hover around the top.

After the Tom Brady saga and the Cam Newton era, coach Belichick looks to have this team right where he wants them. If he can get them to the playoffs, he should be in consideration for the award.

Mac Jones Rookie of the Year Odds

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones being the one positive for the Patriots on Sunday was reflected in the BetOnline.ag Rookie of the Year odds. he jumped from 4/1 (+400) odds to 7/2 (+350). He is now the odds on favorite to win the award. Prior to Sunday he was tied with Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence fell to 5/1 odds following Sunday’s loss to the Texans. Jones was named PFF’s Rookie of the Week for week one.

Bill Belichick did it again 👀 PFF’s Rookie of the Week: Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/ziZEprvmuk — PFF (@PFF) September 14, 2021

The Patriots will look to right their wrong’s this coming Sunday. They’ll face off against the Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson at 1pm. Keep it here on CLNS Media and at CLNSMedia.com for my Patriots/Jets BetOnline.ag preview!

