BetOnline.ag – Patriots vs Giants Odds, Preview, and Prediction

As the Patriots wrap up the preseason against the Giants for the 16th consecutive year, we give you the betting angle courtesy of BetOnline.ag.

The Patriots and Giants will play their final preseason game tonight at MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands. The game can be seen locally on on the CBS affiliate WBZ-TV with kickoff at 6:00pm.

Here are the betting lines for tonights game from our exclusive wagering partner, BetOnline.ag:

Odds

Spread: Patriots -3

Over/Under: 36

Moneyline: Patriots -165/Giants +145

Storylines

The number one story of the week was Patriots quarterback Cam Newton being out for five days for what was described as a “misunderstanding” with NFL COVID-19 protocols. By all accounts Newton is unvaccinated, which means that he is required to be tested at the team facility every day. He left New England for a team approved medical appointment this weekend.

Mac Jones used the week to his advantage, but it wasn’t enough as Cam got the starter reps back when he returned on Thursday.

The Patriots also traded running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams this week. The Rams lost 2020 second round pick Cam Akers to an achilles tear early on in camp, and were set to rely on former Memphis running back Darrell Henderson. After Henderson left practice last week with a hand injury, LA decided to move in the Patriots direction for a running back. Michel was searching for touches in a crowded New England backfield, and with the emergence of rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, needed a change of scenery.

The Patriots will receive a 2023 fourth round pick and a 2022 sixth round pick in return for Michel.

Giants head coach Joe Judge told the media this week that the team will play their starters for the first half on Sunday.

Joe Judge says starters will play a minimum of a half vs #Patriots. But no Saquon or Golladay. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 27, 2021

Injury News

Patriots:

N’Keal Harry is out with a shoulder injury which could sideline him up to 4-weeks, per Ian Rapoport.

Center David Andrews was held out of practice on Friday with what was called “just some football nicks“, per CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar. Cornerback Jonathan Jones has also missed some time, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury and it has been deemed insignificant.

Giants:

Adoree’ Jackson, John Ross, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, nad Kadarius Toney were all added to New York’s injury report as questionable. Head coach Joe Judge announced that Barkley, Golladay, and tight end Kyle Rudolph will not play Sunday night.

Neither RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay, nor TE Kyle Rudolph will play in the Giants’ preseason finale vs. the Patriots on Sunday, according to Joe Judge. Most of the remaining starters will play at least one half, he said. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 27, 2021

Prediction/Pick

The Patriots and Giants have closed out the preseason together every year since 2005, and with former Pats assistant Joe Judge head coaching New York, these teams are plenty familiar with each other. With starters expected to get some decent first half run, I’d expect it to be competitive to start.

However, the game will fizzle out and I don’t think the Patriots will compete as much as New York does towards the end. As they gear up for week one against Miami, the Pats lose this meaningless game at the Meadowlands.

Prediction: NYG 20 – New England 14