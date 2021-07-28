BetOnline.ag: Team USA Still Gold Medal Favorites Despite Loss to France

Can Team USA come back from their loss to France on Sunday?

Despite a disappointing and shocking start to the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, the USA men’s basketball team is still the odds-on favorite to win the gold medal.

According to BetOnline.ag, Team USA has -300 odds to win this summer’s tournament. They are followed by Australia (7/1), Spain (9/1), and France, (11/1).

Updated #Gold medal odds in Basketball 🇺🇸 USA -300

🇦🇺 Australia +800

🇪🇸 Spain +900

🇫🇷 France +1100

🇸🇮 Slovenia +1800

🇮🇹 Italy +2500

🇦🇷 Argentina +3300

🇳🇬 Nigeria +4000

🇩🇪 Germany +8000

🇨🇿 Czech Republic +10000

🇯🇵 Japan +25000

🇮🇷 Iran +75000#Tokyo2020 #Olympics — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 26, 2021

Although they still hold the best odds to take home the gold, Team USA is no longer the favorite to win Group A after their 83-76 loss to France on Sunday. Here are the full list of odds for Group A:

Group A Odds

France -550

USA +400

Czech Republic +2000

Iran +50000

Evan Fournier, who played with the Celtics in 2021 and is currently a free agent, led France with 28 points on 11-22 shooting in their win against the US on Sunday. Utah’s Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 9 rebounds for France.

Team USA’s leading scorer came off the bench as guard Jrue Holiday poured in 18 points, going 5/13 from the field. Their second leading scorer was center Bam Adebayo with just 12 points.

Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman spoke of Team USA’s struggles on CLNS Media’s Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman podcast:



















The United States are currently a 41.5-point favorite in their group A matchup against Iran on Tuesday. Let’s hope they use this as a tune up game and can get a flow going for the rest of the Olympics.

My pick for the remainder of the tournament: France to medal (+115). I love what Fournier did for them on Sunday, and having solid NBA starters in him and Rudy Gobert will help them in the long run. Not to mention they have Celtics legends Guerschon “The Dancing Bear” Yabusele and Vinny “NSFW” Poirier rounding out their squad.

