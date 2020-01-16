Who is Betting Favorite to Manage Red Sox This Season?

The Online gambling site BetOnline.ag thinks the next Sox Manager may be a blast from the past.

The search for a new Red Sox Manager begins in earnest today after the Red Sox announced that they had relieved Alex Cora of managerial duties in the wake of a sign stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.

Question now, who’s on deck to be the Sox next manager?

The Online gambling site BetOnline.ag lists former Red Sox catcher/captain and current assistant to the GM Jason Varitek as the favorite at 3-to-1.

Team President Same Kennedy was asked about Tek during a press conference at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

“I love Tek,” said Kennedy. “I think he’s going to be a great major league manager someday, if that’s what we wants in his career. It’d be too early to speculate on that given we haven’t had those specific conversations. He is part of the organization as an alum, part of the Red Sox family and part of our baseball operations staff. Hopefully, whether it’s as manager or something else, he’ll be taking on a broader role. That would be my hope.”

There are a couple other players, former and current whose names have popped up. David Ortiz, who according to BetOnline.ag is the longest of long shots at 50-to-1.

Also, current player Dustin Pedroia, who has missed the majority of the past two seasons with a debilitating knee injury.

“I don’t know what Dustin’s long-term goals are,” Kennedy said in regards to Pedroia. “I know he could tell you he could do it and would be ready tomorrow. I’m not sure that’s in the cards for 2020 but I wouldn’t rule anything out”

Other names in consideration for the gig, Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens who comes in at 7-to-2, and A’s coach Mark Kotsay has the third best odds at 5-to-1.

Among current Red Sox coaches in contention 3rd base coach Carlos Febles listed at 6-to-1 with bench coach Ron Roenicke at 16-to-1.