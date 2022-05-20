Betting Odds and Ends Ahead of the 2022 Preakness Stakes

With a lull in the NFL offseason and the Bruins out of the playoffs, I needed something else to get my gambling fix in while the Celtics are only playing every other day.

What better sport to do that with than horse racing? Betting on the ponies is something everyone can get behind. The races are quick, easy to understand, and the Triple Crown bouts are always electric. After the longest shot on the board won the Kentucky Derby just a few weeks ago, we’re bound to get another exciting race on Saturday.

The Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. You can, of course, bet on the races using our exclusive betting partners at BetOnline.ag. Below are some of their bets for the race, along with my pick for each:

Preakness Stakes Props

Winning Distance

Over/Under 1.5 lengths

The Pick: After a tight Kentucky Derby – the winner blows this out out of the water. Take OVER 1.5 lengths.

Starting Gate of the Winner

1-7 -130 (10/13)

8-9 +100 (1/1)

The Pick: In my race prediction below, you’ll see why I’m taking 8-9 at (+100).

Will there be a wire-to-wire winner?

Yes +425 (17/4)

No -700 (1/7)

The Pick: Though I don’t think it’ll be close late, There will most certainly not be a wire-to-wire winner.

Preakness Stakes 2022 Winner

8 Epicenter EVEN

5 Early Voting +550

4 Secret Oath +550

1 Simplification +1000

2 Creative Minister +1200

7 Armagnac +2500

9 Skippylongstocking +2500

6 Happy Jack +3300

3 Fenwick +5000

I love chalk in horse racing. It’s probably not as profitable as long shot or exacta betting, but it’s a thrill rooting for the best horse in the race. After all – they technically should win.

The Pick: After losing steam down the stretch in the Kentucky Derby a few weeks ago, Epicenter (+100), gets their revenge and wins the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

