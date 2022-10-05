Betting on Bailey: Oddsmakers Post Props for Patriots Rookie Zappe’s First Career Start

Every week when I’m prepping my betting articles, I search and search and search BetOnline.ag’s site for Patriots QB props to no avail.

This week, however, is a completely different beast.

After QB Mac Jones sprained his ankle against the Ravens and backup Brian Hoyer was likely concussed last week at Lambeau, it’s looking more and more like this Sunday against Detroit is going to be the Bailey Zappe show.

And BetOnline is here for it.

Our exclusive sports betting partners have three bets listed for the New England rookie’s potential passing performance on Sunday. Here are the odds:

Bailey Total Passing Yards

Over 212 Yards -120

Under 212 Yards -120

Bailey Zappe Total Passing TD’s

Under 1.5 TD’s -165

Over 1.5 TD’s +135

Bailey Zappe Total INT

Over 0.5 INT -165

Under 0.5 INT -165

In last week’s relief stint against Green Bay, Zappe threw for 99 yards – including a 25-yard TD pass to DeVante Parker. They definitely had the training wheels on the kid, which explains the low numbers. for his first NFL action.

He was, however, efficient. We went 10 for 15 – which is a respectable completion rate of 66%. With with a full week of practice – I expect Belichick, Patricia, and Judge to better curate the offense and their play-calling to the gunslingers skills.

Excuse me, Mike? Did you say gunslinger?

Why yes, yes I did.

Some of you may not know this, but Bailey Zappe is a spread offense star. Last season at Western Kentucky, Zappe led the nation with 5,967 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns. Both of which are NCAA records for a single season.

With all of this being said, give me the OVER 212 yards (-120) and OVER 1.5 TD’s (+135) for the kid on Sunday. I have a feeling they’re going to let him rip it against the league’s worse defense.

Beware, however. If they do let him sling it, he’s bound to throw a pick – so take the OVER 0.5 INT (-165) to hopefully even it all out.

