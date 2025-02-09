Close Menu
Cedric Maxwell Podcast

Big Deal or No: Jimmy Butler Joins the Warriors | Cedric Maxwell Podcast

Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon react to the NBA trade deadline
CLNS Media

How significant is Jimmy Butler joining the Warriors, and does the addition of De’Andre Hunter make the Cavs a better team? Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon discuss the WILD NBA trade deadline and preview some big upcoming games for the Celtics.

0:00 – Intro
0:55 – Luka-AD Trade
11:05 – PrizePicks
12:31 – Dallas Will Be Fun
14:05 – Celtics vs. Mavericks Recap
16:31 – De’Andre Hunter to Cavs
18:26 – Mark Williams to Lakers
20:02 – Jimmy Butler to Warriors
21:22 – Gametime
23:17 – Could the Warriors Be Threats?
25:17 – Torrey Craig Signs with Celtics
27:19 – Daniel Theis Situation
28:55 – Super Bowl Predictions

 

Cedric Maxwell Podcast is presented by:

