Big Deal or No: Jimmy Butler Joins the Warriors | Cedric Maxwell Podcast

How significant is Jimmy Butler joining the Warriors, and does the addition of De’Andre Hunter make the Cavs a better team? Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon discuss the WILD NBA trade deadline and preview some big upcoming games for the Celtics.

0:00 – Intro

0:55 – Luka-AD Trade

12:31 – Dallas Will Be Fun

14:05 – Celtics vs. Mavericks Recap

16:31 – De’Andre Hunter to Cavs

18:26 – Mark Williams to Lakers

20:02 – Jimmy Butler to Warriors

23:17 – Could the Warriors Be Threats?

25:17 – Torrey Craig Signs with Celtics

27:19 – Daniel Theis Situation

28:55 – Super Bowl Predictions

