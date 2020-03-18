The Big Mac Index: What Is It?

You might find economics boring, but it doesn’t have to be. Sometimes looking at the state of the global market can be fun. If you want to learn about something seriously interesting today, take a bite out of the Big Mac Index.

Burgernomics

In economic theory, purchasing power parity is the concept that exchange rates will move in the direction of equality over time. The idea is that a basket of goods, in this case, a Big Mac, should cost relatively the same across borders.

In 1986, Pam Woodall from The Economist came up with a way to make this complex economic theory more digestible, literally. They developed the Big Mac Index, otherwise referred to as ‘The ‘Big Mac PPP’ or ‘Burgernomics.’

The key insight of this theory is that a basket of goods in different countries rarely are equal in value. The solution here is to use the burger as a constant. The index enables a comparison between the currencies of countries around the world.

So why use the burger as the point of reference here? As of January 2020, McDonald’s has a location in over 119 countries. The fast-food chain serves an average of 69 million people per day.

The Math Behind the Mac

The index is calculated by dividing the price of a Big Mac in one country (in local currency) by another. This number is then compared to the actual exchange rate.

According to PPP theory, the Big Mac Index is compared to the current exchange rate to identify whether or not a currency is overvalued or undervalued.

If x is the Big Mac Index, y is the value of the first currency, and z is the value of the second, then it’s x=y/z. If x is higher than the current exchange rate, then that means that y is under-valued in comparison to the z. If it’s higher, it’s overvalued.

Let’s go over an example. In July 2008, the price of the Big Mac was $3.57 in the USA and £2.28 in the UK. In this case, the implied PPP was $1.59 to £1. This is because 3.57/2.29= 1.56.

At this point, the exchange rate was $2.00 to £1. As we can see, the pound was overvalued against the dollar, but by how much? To find out we use the following equation (2.00-1.56)/1.56= .28. This means the pound was overvalued against the dollar in 2008 by 28%.

Limitations

While Burgenomics is a reasonable way to understand PPP, there are many limitations.

To start off, we must consider that the popular fast-food chain only operates in 119 out of a total of 195 sovereign nations. In Africa, for example, the franchise is only present in three countries.

It also must be noted that in many countries, the cost of McDonald’s isn’t necessarily cheap compared to other food options. Eating at the international fast-food franchise is reserved for members of a particular class, such as expatriates. The cost of the ingredients may also be affected by import duties and local tax.

Anyone who has visited New York City knows that a trip to Mickey D’s in the big apple costs more than the drive-through in your rural hometown. It also happens to be more expensive, depending on the country.

For these reasons and others, the editors of The Economists try to emphasize that burgernomics shouldn’t be taken so seriously. Aside from these concerns, it’s generally assumed that the Big Mac Index is roughly accurate.

Despite its few shortcomings and the fact that it was conceived as a sort of ‘tongue-in-cheek’ analysis, burgernomics has become a standard of global price comparison.

Spin-Off Indexes

Considering that the African Continent has fewer McDonald’s restaurants than the rest of the world, economists got creative in developing an index comparable to burgernomics. The fast-food competitor Kentucky Fried Chicken operates in 20, as opposed to three African countries.

The KFC Index was created as an informal guide to measure the PPP of exchange rates in Africa. It was created by the Pan-African firm Sagaci Research. In this case, the ‘basket of goods’ in question is a bucket of fried chicken.

In 2004, The Economist introduced the Tall Latte Index, which replaced the burger with a cup of coffee from Starbucks. There has also been an iPod Index. We wonder what’s next.

The Verdict

For over thirty years, the famous McDonald’s burger has been used by global economists for currency comparison’ because it’s available around the world and comes in a standardized size, quality, and composition. While this offers a more straightforward way to understand world economics, there are some comparison issues and variants involved.