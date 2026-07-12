Big Pressure on Hugo Gonzalez After Giannis Trade

Bobby Manning welcomes Esfandiar Baraheni from The Athletic to discuss the Celtics vs Raptors opener to Summer League, first impressions of Chris Cenac Jr., Amari Williams starting over Cenac and expectations for Hugo Gonzalez after Boston would not include him in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

0:00-7:16 Celtics-Raptors recap and Chris Cenac debut

7:16-8:13 Prizepicks

8:13-9:23 Rocket Money

9:23-17:22 Hugo Gonzalez expectations

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