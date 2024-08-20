Close Menu
Big takeaways from a busy NFL preseason weekend

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson discuss the top headlines through two weeks of NFL preseason games
Jackson Tolliver

Welcome back to the All 32 NFL Podcast! In today’s episode, hosts Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson dive into the past weekend’s preseason games. Is Mac Jones ready for a revenge season? Did the Vikings luck out with Stephon Gilmore? Can the Bills beat the injury bug? All that and more on a NEW All 32!

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

