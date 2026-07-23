Biggest Celtics X-Factors and Season Predictions w/ Jack Simone & Sam LaFrance | You Got Boston

Noa Dalzell brings on Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance of the How Bout Them Celtics podcast for one final Summer League recap, plus some thoughts on the Bradley Beal rumors and the biggest X-factors going into next season, as well as how each thinks the team will fare.

00:00 Intro

03:48 Final Summer League takeaways

08:23 Potential LeBron destinations

13:18 PrizePicks

14:43 Feelings on the roster and predictions for next season

21:02 Celtics x-factors

26:37 Which Celtic wing are you most excited about next season?

29:46 Should the Celtics look into Bradley Beal?

33:00 Pickup basketball drama

You Got Boston on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 PrizePicks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!