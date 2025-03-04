Close Menu
Biggest Obstacles to Celtics title defense | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

CLNS Media
Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) stand on the court during a timeout during the second half of their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Noa Dalzell goes live to answer questions about the 43-18 Celtics, who are fresh off of a big win against the Nuggets. We’ll discuss the team’s biggest concerns with just over 20 games to play, potential challengers in both the East and West, and much more. Noa’s dad, former professional basketball player Jon Dalzell, joins the show.

