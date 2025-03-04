Biggest Obstacles to Celtics title defense | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Noa Dalzell goes live to answer questions about the 43-18 Celtics, who are fresh off of a big win against the Nuggets. We’ll discuss the team’s biggest concerns with just over 20 games to play, potential challengers in both the East and West, and much more. Noa’s dad, former professional basketball player Jon Dalzell, joins the show.

