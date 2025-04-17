Biggest Questions for Celtics Entering Playoffs | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell goes live to answer all your Celtics questions alongside her dad, former pro basketball player Jon Dalzell. Noa will recap the Celtics 61-win season and Wednesday’s practice – and look ahead to the first round of the playoffs and the road to repeating. Tune in to get all your Celtics questions answered ahead of the playoffs.

Could the Celtics win it all without a fully healthy Jaylen Brown?🤔 🏀🎙️NEW YOU GOT BOSTON: @NoaDalzell & @jondalzellhoops look ahead to the first round of the playoffs and the Celtics road to repeating ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7V8GZsxXyT — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 17, 2025

Subscribe to You Got Boston on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/you-got-boston-a-celtics-podcast-w-noa-dalzell/id1759075328

Subscribe to You Got Boston on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5gB8YVQruJTr4n8I1za62p

You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!