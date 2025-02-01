Biggest Risers from 2025 Senior Bowl Practices

The Draft Network’s Daniel Harms joins CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles to break down their biggest risers through three Senior Bowl practices.

Marshall edge defender Mike Green wasn’t present on Thursday after showing scouts everything they needed to see in two impressive performances.

Cornerback Quincy Riley’s physicality, competitiveness, and ball skills carried over from his career at Louisville onto the practice field. He was sticky in coverage and made plays on the ball during one-on-ones.

Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander was one of this week’s most eye-popping players. Known more for his run defense in college, Alexander rarely lost a one-on-one pass rush rep while lining up both inside and outside.

Edge rusher and fellow small school product David Walker also boosted his stock with three strong practices. The Central Arkansas product was a problem for offensive tackles, using his undersized frame to dip around the edge or gain leverage on bull rushes.

Walker got the best of NC State tackle Anthony Belton twice in the final practice, but those were Belton’s first and only one-on-one losses of the week. Not only was Belton dominant in pass protection, but he also opened some sizable holes in the run game.

TCU receiver Jack Bech may have been the week’s top receiver. He caught nearly every target within reach, including multiple impressive downfield adjustments. Bech’s frame, ball skills, and football IQ should make him a quick contributor at the next level.

The Senior Bowl game will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.