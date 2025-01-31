Biggest Risers From the 2025 Senior Bowl Practices

MOBILE, AL — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and The Draft Network’s Daniel Harms break down their biggest risers after three days of Senior Bowl practice. They discuss standout performances, highlight key players who made the strongest impact, and provide insights on what these prospects could bring to the NFL.

