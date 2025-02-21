Biggest Stories and What to Watch For Entering Celtics Second Half

BOSTON — The Celtics returned from the all-star break without missing a beat, Jayson Tatum transitioning from his scoring burst prior into a classic passing performance — his fourth career triple-double. Jaylen Brown added to the movement in his touches, Boston posting 33 assists on 43 baskets to defeat the 76ers, 124-104. Payton Pritchard returned to his early season scoring prowess, posting 28 points for the third time this season by hitting five threes in his first eight minutes and finishing 8-of-15 from deep. Boston now plays eight of its next games at TD Garden, beginning on Sunday against the Knicks.

The dominant win, another resembling the average night for Boston in 2023-24, inspires confidence that the second half will feature far fewer disappointments and frustrations.

Here’s what else to watch for in the second half…