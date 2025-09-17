Close Menu
Bruins Beat

Biggest Storylines to Watch During Bruins Training Camp | Bruins Beat

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan break down the top storylines to watch as Bruins Training Camp begins.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
02:30 What kind of team will the Bruins be this season?
13:48 PrizePicks
15:18 Who should be the Bruins next captain?
22:24 Gametime
23:54 How will Hampus Lindholm look during training camp?
31:00 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!
31:49 Expectations for Jeremy Swayman this season
37:49 Thanks for watching!

