Biggest Storylines to Watch During Bruins Training Camp | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan break down the top storylines to watch as Bruins Training Camp begins.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
02:30 What kind of team will the Bruins be this season?
13:48 PrizePicks
15:18 Who should be the Bruins next captain?
22:24 Gametime
23:54 How will Hampus Lindholm look during training camp?
31:00 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!
31:49 Expectations for Jeremy Swayman this season
37:49 Thanks for watching!
Bruins Beat is Powered by
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!
🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co
Take the guesswork out of buying NHL tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!