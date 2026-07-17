Biggest Takeaways from NBA Summer League

Bobby Manning discusses what he heard about the Jaylen Brown trade, other Summer League conversations and the play of the team on the floor, including Hugo González and Chris Cenac, on Friday’s Celtics Daily. He also shared conversations with rookie Milos Uzan and members of the Knicks about the Mitchell Robinson addition for Boston.

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