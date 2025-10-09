Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Biggest Takeaways from the Celtics’ Win vs the Grizzlies | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reports from Memphis after the Celtics’ 121-103 win over the Grizzlies, and reacts to what stood out most — from Derrick White and Jaylen Brown’s big-time nights, to what stood out from the new guys, including noteworthy debuts from Josh Minott, Luka Garza, and Hugo Gonzalez.

You Got Boston is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.