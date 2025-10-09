Biggest Takeaways from the Celtics’ Win vs the Grizzlies | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reports from Memphis after the Celtics’ 121-103 win over the Grizzlies, and reacts to what stood out most — from Derrick White and Jaylen Brown’s big-time nights, to what stood out from the new guys, including noteworthy debuts from Josh Minott, Luka Garza, and Hugo Gonzalez.

