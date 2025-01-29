Biggest Winners from Day 1 of Senior Bowl Practices

SB Nation’s JP Acosta joins CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles to break down their biggest winners from the first day of Senior Bowl practices.

North Dakota State tackle Grey Zabel looks like he’ll kick inside at the next level, and the transition has been seamless in Mobile. He was a force in pass protection and showed athleticism in the run game while playing all five offensive line spots. He may have been the best player on the field.

A close second may have been NC State tackle Anthony Belton, who dominated during one-on-ones. The 6’5″, 345 lber moves unnaturally well for his size, which, combined with his long arms, powerful punch, and patient approach, proved too much for pass rushers to overcome. He spent most reps at left tackle but briefly kicked inside to guard and was equally effective.

Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery showed up as both a pass and run blocker. He won one-on-one reps against Marshall standout Mike Green and Arkansa’s Landon Jackson, then bullied BC’s Donovan Ezeiruaku on a run during team periods.

Green may have lost his rep against Ersery, but he looked explosive as a pass rusher. The 6’3″, 251 lber beat one of this offensive line class’ best movers in Purdue’s Marcus Mbow with an inside move.

Tennessee’s Omarr Norman-Lott and Virginia Tech’s Aeneas Peebles, both undersized defensive tackles, were living in the backfield on Tuesday. Peebles instantly blew up an inside run after teleporting past the line, while Norman-Lott caused former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to fumble a snap on one rush and found himself in the backfield instantly on an outside run away from his side.

Players return to the practice field tomorrow for day two. The National Team will practice from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET and the American Team will practice from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.