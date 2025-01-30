Biggest Winners from Day 2 of Senior Bowl Practices

Tyler DeSena of Dolphins Talk joins CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles to break down their biggest winners from day two of Senior Bowl practices.

After a disappointing first day, Boston College’s Ozzy Trapilo and Donovan Ezeiruaku bounced back with strong performances on Wednesday. Upon live viewing, Trapilo didn’t lose a one-on-one rep while playing on both sides for the first time this week. Ezeiruaku pulled off the impressive feat of getting around athletic Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with a cross-chop. He also beat Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery with power and Purdue’s Marcus Mbow with an inside move.

Oregon receiver Tez Johnson continued to look unguardable, undressing corners with his smooth releases, frenetic route-running, and threatening speed. The 156 lber will inevitably be knocked for his alarmingly small frame and hands, but you can’t jam what you can’t touch, and Johnson’s been spectacular through two practices.

Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander has been one of the week’s biggest risers. The small-school defender has dominated in one-on-one drills, winning both inside and out despite weighing over 300 lbs. In today’s session, he got the better of Ersery by going inside after jarring the tackle with a bull rush.

Illinois receiver Pat Bryant has also had two positive days, swiping away a jam attempt and gaining yards of separation on a double move. His ability to win early and make difficult catches look routine has stood out.

Syracuse linebacker Justin Barron, a late addition to Senior Bowl practices, was excellent in coverage. In a one-on-one session where running backs dominated, Barron shut down the competition with his patience and athleticism.

LSU guard Miles Frazier showed impressive versatility on Wednesday, shutting down passes rushers at both right guard and right tackle.